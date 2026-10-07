'Baseless And Factually Incorrect': Virat Kohli Denies Claims Of 5 Crore Payout For Premanand Maharaj's Ashram Visit

Former Team India captain and batting legend Virat Kohli has strongly dismissed recent rumors alleging that he received a financial payout of INR 5 crore to visit spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj's ashram.

Kohli has been in the news lately not for his performance but due to an unverified controversy sparked by recent claims regarding his spiritual visits. Dinesh Falhari, president of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, claimed that the veteran Indian batter that a financial payout was involved to bring the cricketer in order to promote Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan.

Since January 2023, Virat Kohli and his actress wife, Anushka Sharma, have been visiting Vrindavan as part of spiritual pursuits and meeting Premanand Maharaj, who has often been regarded as a revered spiritual guide to millions of devotees worldwide.

Kohli's Team Denies Claim of Financial Payout

The allegations by Dinesh Falhari have sparked a storm on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with many raising questions about the authenticity of such sensational claims and prompting swift pushback from the cricketer's camp.

Virat Kohli's spokesperson released a statement, stating that these claims are 'false, baseless, and factually incorrect', adding that Kohli's spiritual visits to Vrindavan are born out of personal faith and devotion to Premanand Maharaj. The spokesperson also urged the media to check the authenticity of such reports before amplifying speculative allegations on public platforms.

“We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless, and factually incorrect,” the spokesperson said.

“Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaji Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaji Ji.

“We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly,” the spokesperson added.

Kohli's frequent visits to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj's ashram have resulted in multiple well-documented meetings since January 2023, with both Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, frequently visiting the spiritual leader to seek his blessings in Vrindavan.