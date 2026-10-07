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UN Chief Urges for Full Gaza Ceasefire Implementation
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that the Gaza ceasefire has so far failed to establish lasting security or ensure sufficient humanitarian assistance, urging all parties to fulfill their commitments and move toward a durable peace.
“Last year’s ceasefire brought some relief. But it has yet to deliver security, adequate humanitarian assistance or a credible path to recovery and peace,” Guterres said in a statement marking three years since the conflict escalated.
Guterres urged the parties to proceed with the next phases of the truce under the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, emphasizing the need for a lasting cessation of hostilities, expanded humanitarian aid and adherence to international law.
“It is time for the ceasefire to become permanent. It is time to allow humanitarian assistance at scale. And it is time to respect international law.”
Reflecting on the events that triggered the conflict, Guterres condemned the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, saying Palestinian armed groups killed more than 1,200 people in Israel and took 251 hostages.
He also highlighted the devastating consequences of the subsequent military campaign in Gaza, describing the situation as “untold suffering” resulting from extensive fatalities, mass displacement and severe destruction across the enclave.
Guterres called for an immediate halt to the suffering of civilians in Gaza and stressed the importance of establishing a credible political process that would allow Israelis and Palestinians to coexist with equal rights and dignity.
According to Palestinian figures, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since October 2023 has resulted in more than 74,000 Palestinian deaths and over 175,000 injuries, while approximately 90% of the territory’s infrastructure has been destroyed.
“Last year’s ceasefire brought some relief. But it has yet to deliver security, adequate humanitarian assistance or a credible path to recovery and peace,” Guterres said in a statement marking three years since the conflict escalated.
Guterres urged the parties to proceed with the next phases of the truce under the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, emphasizing the need for a lasting cessation of hostilities, expanded humanitarian aid and adherence to international law.
“It is time for the ceasefire to become permanent. It is time to allow humanitarian assistance at scale. And it is time to respect international law.”
Reflecting on the events that triggered the conflict, Guterres condemned the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, saying Palestinian armed groups killed more than 1,200 people in Israel and took 251 hostages.
He also highlighted the devastating consequences of the subsequent military campaign in Gaza, describing the situation as “untold suffering” resulting from extensive fatalities, mass displacement and severe destruction across the enclave.
Guterres called for an immediate halt to the suffering of civilians in Gaza and stressed the importance of establishing a credible political process that would allow Israelis and Palestinians to coexist with equal rights and dignity.
According to Palestinian figures, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since October 2023 has resulted in more than 74,000 Palestinian deaths and over 175,000 injuries, while approximately 90% of the territory’s infrastructure has been destroyed.
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