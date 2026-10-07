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Yemeni Army Reports Houthi Losses in Taiz Offensive
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army said Tuesday that its forces killed around 100 Houthi fighters and brought down five drones during military operations in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen.
According to reports, the army’s Taiz Military Axis said government forces conducted a series of attacks across multiple fronts as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” offensive.
Five operations were reportedly carried out on Monday, targeting positions along the Al-Arbaeen front north of Taiz city, Al-Aqroudh in the south, Al-Anin and Jabal Habashi in the west, and Al-Bireen near the Al-Kadha front.
The army claimed that approximately 100 Houthi fighters were killed and another 150 were wounded during the fighting. It also said five drones were destroyed, while six military vehicles and one tank were either damaged or destroyed.
Government forces further claimed to have regained control of Jabal al-Manzara, al-Asharif and Dhiban in southern Taiz after taking the areas from Houthi forces.
The developments followed an announcement on Monday by Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi regarding the start of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation. He said the campaign seeks to restore government institutions, regain control of Sanaa and end Houthi rule.
Government forces also said they had recaptured the Red Sea port city of Mokha and the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb area from the Houthis.
However, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree rejected the government’s claims regarding territorial gains, maintaining that the group continued to hold its positions.
According to reports, the army’s Taiz Military Axis said government forces conducted a series of attacks across multiple fronts as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” offensive.
Five operations were reportedly carried out on Monday, targeting positions along the Al-Arbaeen front north of Taiz city, Al-Aqroudh in the south, Al-Anin and Jabal Habashi in the west, and Al-Bireen near the Al-Kadha front.
The army claimed that approximately 100 Houthi fighters were killed and another 150 were wounded during the fighting. It also said five drones were destroyed, while six military vehicles and one tank were either damaged or destroyed.
Government forces further claimed to have regained control of Jabal al-Manzara, al-Asharif and Dhiban in southern Taiz after taking the areas from Houthi forces.
The developments followed an announcement on Monday by Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi regarding the start of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation. He said the campaign seeks to restore government institutions, regain control of Sanaa and end Houthi rule.
Government forces also said they had recaptured the Red Sea port city of Mokha and the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb area from the Houthis.
However, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree rejected the government’s claims regarding territorial gains, maintaining that the group continued to hold its positions.
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