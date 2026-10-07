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Japanese Companies Report Major Customer Data Breaches
(MENAFN) A Japanese internet services company has reported that the personal information of up to 948,500 members was stolen after attackers gained unauthorized access to one of its servers, according to reports.
GMO Research & AI Inc. said the exposed data may include customers’ names, email and residential addresses, telephone numbers, and encrypted passwords.
The breach also resulted in the fraudulent conversion of reward points valued at approximately 2.9 million yen ($18,000) into Amazon gift card codes. Users collect these points by taking part in surveys through the company’s infoQ website.
The cyberattack reportedly started Friday after hackers took advantage of a vulnerability in software used by the platform. The company detected the intrusion the following day, blocked the unauthorized access, and suspended the affected service.
GMO Research & AI said it would provide full compensation to users affected by the incident, while a cybersecurity company has been brought in to help determine how the breach occurred and assess its impact.
In a separate incident, discount retailer Mr Max Holdings Ltd. disclosed that personal information belonging to as many as 1.7 million customers could have been exposed following unauthorized access to a server supporting its mobile application and online shopping platform.
The potentially affected records include customers’ names, email addresses, and phone numbers. However, reports said the compromised data did not include credit card information, home addresses, or dates of birth.
GMO Research & AI Inc. said the exposed data may include customers’ names, email and residential addresses, telephone numbers, and encrypted passwords.
The breach also resulted in the fraudulent conversion of reward points valued at approximately 2.9 million yen ($18,000) into Amazon gift card codes. Users collect these points by taking part in surveys through the company’s infoQ website.
The cyberattack reportedly started Friday after hackers took advantage of a vulnerability in software used by the platform. The company detected the intrusion the following day, blocked the unauthorized access, and suspended the affected service.
GMO Research & AI said it would provide full compensation to users affected by the incident, while a cybersecurity company has been brought in to help determine how the breach occurred and assess its impact.
In a separate incident, discount retailer Mr Max Holdings Ltd. disclosed that personal information belonging to as many as 1.7 million customers could have been exposed following unauthorized access to a server supporting its mobile application and online shopping platform.
The potentially affected records include customers’ names, email addresses, and phone numbers. However, reports said the compromised data did not include credit card information, home addresses, or dates of birth.
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