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Israeli Army Demolishes Palestinian Residential Building in East Jerusalem
(MENAFN) Israeli forces demolished a five-story residential building in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday, leaving around 70 Palestinians without their homes, while two Palestinians were injured in separate attacks in the West Bank, according to reports.
The demolished structure, located in the Al-Tur neighborhood, contained 10 apartments. Residents were reportedly given a final demolition notice only one day before the building was destroyed.
According to reports, “Israeli authorities had pursued the residents for years with demolition orders and fines while refusing to issue them building permits,”.
Witnesses said residents were ordered to leave their apartments before the demolition took place. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also reportedly arrived at the scene accompanied by police protection.
The demolition drew accusations that Ben-Gvir’s presence was intended to serve political purposes. Reports said his involvement was described as “electoral exploitation,” while his appearance at the site was also characterized as “official incitement” against Palestinians living in East Jerusalem.
Reports further quoted the authorities as saying, “Turning the demolition of Palestinian homes into an electoral scene and a show of force does not change the fact that East Jerusalem is occupied Palestinian territory,”.
The demolished structure, located in the Al-Tur neighborhood, contained 10 apartments. Residents were reportedly given a final demolition notice only one day before the building was destroyed.
According to reports, “Israeli authorities had pursued the residents for years with demolition orders and fines while refusing to issue them building permits,”.
Witnesses said residents were ordered to leave their apartments before the demolition took place. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also reportedly arrived at the scene accompanied by police protection.
The demolition drew accusations that Ben-Gvir’s presence was intended to serve political purposes. Reports said his involvement was described as “electoral exploitation,” while his appearance at the site was also characterized as “official incitement” against Palestinians living in East Jerusalem.
Reports further quoted the authorities as saying, “Turning the demolition of Palestinian homes into an electoral scene and a show of force does not change the fact that East Jerusalem is occupied Palestinian territory,”.
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