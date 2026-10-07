Fahim Billah Says The Coming Year Will Test First-Generation Students On Cost, Not Just Access

Education researcher Fahim Billah lays out what he expects first-generation and immigrant students to face in the coming year, and why he thinks the bigger problem is no longer getting in the door.

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A Shift From Access to Affordability

Nevada, USA, Oct 07, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Fahim Billah, an independent education researcher and consultant based in Reno, Nevada, spends most of his time studying how first-generation and immigrant students move through higher education. For years, he says, the conversation in his field centered on access: who gets admitted, who gets recruited, who even applies.

That conversation is changing.

“Getting a student admitted was never the hardest part,” Billah says.“The harder part is what happens after. The next year is going to make that more obvious, not less.”

He expects the coming year to put more pressure on students after they arrive on campus, through costs that have little to do with tuition.

The Costs That Come After Enrollment

Billah has spent much of his research looking past the headline price of a degree. He points to housing, course materials, transportation, and the income a student gives up by attending school instead of working full time.

“A scholarship that covers tuition can still leave a student short,” he says.“Families who haven't been through this before often don't know to ask about those other costs until they're already a problem.”

He expects more students from first-generation and immigrant families to feel this pressure over the next year, particularly those who do not have a parent or older sibling who can tell them what to expect.

“The students who struggle most aren't always the ones with the least money,” Billah says.“Sometimes they're the ones with the least information about where the money actually needs to go.”

Where Mentorship Still Matters

Billah's work has convinced him that mentorship remains one of the more practical responses to this gap, even as costs and systems grow more complicated.

He has provided informal mentorship to students navigating higher education, often focused on the kind of practical questions that rarely come up in official orientation sessions: how financial aid actually gets disbursed, what a course add-and-drop deadline really means, how to ask a professor for help without feeling embarrassed about it.

“A mentor can't fix a family's finances,” Billah says.“But a mentor can make sure a student isn't blindsided by something that someone with more experience would have caught early.”

He expects demand for this kind of informal support to grow over the coming year, especially in communities where institutions are stretched thin and formal advising is harder to access.

What Grassroots Support Can Still Do

Billah has also directed part of his own time and resources toward smaller, grassroots efforts, including scholarship contributions, books, and learning materials for students who need them. He is open about the fact that this support is modest in scale compared to large institutional programs.

He argues that modest support still matters, particularly when it reaches a student at the right moment.

“A small contribution that covers a textbook or a bus pass can matter more than people expect,” Billah says.“It's not about the size of the gift. It's about whether it solves the problem the student actually has.”

Over the next year, he expects more of this kind of support to come from individuals and small community groups rather than large institutions, simply because smaller efforts can move faster and respond to specific, immediate needs.

A Quieter Kind of Pressure

Billah is careful not to describe the coming year as a crisis. He describes it instead as a continuation of pressures that have been building for some time, now becoming harder to ignore.

“None of this is new,” he says.“What's changing is that more people are starting to notice it, because the costs are showing up in places people didn't expect to look.”

He plans to keep his research focused on the period after enrollment, the stretch of a student's education that he believes gets far less attention than the admissions process that precedes it.

“Getting a student into a classroom is one kind of success,” Billah says.“Helping them stay there, and finish, is a different one. That's the part I think about most.”

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About Fahim Billah

Fahim Billah is an independent education researcher, educator, and consultant based in Reno, Nevada. His work focuses on first-generation and immigrant students, educational access, and the relationship between education and economic opportunity. Alongside his research and consulting, Billah supports students through mentorship, educational resources, and small-scale scholarship contributions.