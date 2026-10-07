Ron Yeffet is setting a one-year working standard for his teams across real estate, energy, and infrastructure projects, with specific commitments on planning time, local partnership, and community follow-through.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Why now

Florida, USA, Oct 07, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Ron Yeffet has managed and owned projects across the United States, Israel, Italy, and Africa for more than two decades. Over that time, he has watched the same pattern repeat: projects that skip early groundwork tend to cost more later, in money and in trust.

This year, Ron Yeffet is putting a name to the standard his teams already work toward. It is not a new company or a new division. It is a public commitment to three practices he expects on every project his enterprise touches over the next twelve months, from concrete superstructures in New York to power plant and roadway work in Africa.

The three commitments

Longer planning windows before any ground is broken. Ron Yeffet has said that the biggest project delays he has seen rarely start on site. They start months earlier, in decisions made too fast. His standard calls for extended review periods on permitting, energy supply, and site logistics before construction begins, even when that means a slower public start date.

Local partnership on every cross-border project. Ron Yeffet's work in the Balkans, where he helped establish Or Itzhak in both Albania and Thessaloniki, shaped how he thinks about building outside his home market. He has carried that lesson into his infrastructure and energy work in Africa: no project moves forward without local partners who understand the community it will serve. That is now a stated requirement, not an informal preference.

A community check-in after project completion. Most developers consider a project finished when it is occupied or operational. Ron Yeffet's standard adds a step: a follow-up review, roughly a year after completion, to check whether the project is functioning the way the community around it needs. This applies to roadways, power infrastructure, and buildings alike.

What this looks like in practice

“A power plant or a roadway doesn't succeed just because it turns on or opens,” Ron Yeffet said.“It succeeds if the people living near it are better off five years later. That's a different question, and it needs a different kind of planning.”

He has pointed to his honorary role as Council for Senegal in Israel as an example of how relationships outlast any single project.“You don't build the same way in a country you'll only visit once as you do in one where you intend to keep showing up,” he said.“The second way takes longer. It also holds up.”

Ron Yeffet has been direct about the tradeoff. Extended planning windows and local partnership requirements can slow down a project's public timeline. He argues that the alternative, moving fast and fixing problems after the fact, costs more in the long run.

“I'd rather explain a longer schedule at the start than explain a failure at the end,” he said.“One of those conversations is uncomfortable. The other one is permanent.”

Where the standard applies

The commitment covers Ron Yeffet's active work in real estate development, energy supply, and power plant and roadway infrastructure. It applies across the geographies where his enterprise currently operates, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Israel, Italy, and multiple countries in Africa.

Ron Yeffet has framed the standard as ongoing rather than tied to a single project cycle. His team will apply it to work already in progress as well as new commitments taken on this year.

What comes next

Ron Yeffet has said he expects to revisit and refine these commitments as projects move through their first year under the new standard. He has not set a fixed review date, but he has said the community check-in requirement will be the first piece he tracks closely, since it is the newest addition to how his teams operate.

“The planning and the partnerships, we've been doing those for years,” he said.“The follow-up after the fact is the part I want to get right this time.”

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About Ron Yeffet

Ron Yeffet is President and an entrepreneur and real estate developer based in Miami, Florida. Originally from Jerusalem, Israel, he has managed and owned development, energy, and infrastructure projects across the United States, Israel, Italy, and Africa for more than 25 years. He was elected Honorary Council for Senegal in Israel and has worked to build Jewish communal life in the Balkans, including the establishment of Or Itzhak in Albania and Thessaloniki.