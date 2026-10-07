Ian Reight: Bigger Incisions Don't Mean Better Surgery

The general surgeon says a common belief about surgery, that a larger incision means a more thorough operation, gets the comparison backward.

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A Belief Worth Questioning

Maine, USA, Oct 07, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Patients often assume that a bigger cut means a surgeon did more work, or did it more carefully. Ian Reight, a general surgeon who leads robotic surgery cases in his practice, says that assumption is wrong more often than it is right.

“Size and thoroughness are not the same thing,” Reight says.“A long incision can still miss what matters. A small one can give a surgeon exactly the access they need, if the approach is right for that patient.”

Reight has spent his career in both traditional open surgery and newer minimally invasive and robotic approaches. He says the choice between them should rest on the specific case, not on which one sounds more serious.

What Minimally Invasive Actually Means

Minimally invasive surgery uses smaller incisions and specialized instruments, sometimes guided by a robotic system, to do the same work a larger operation would do. The organs and tissue involved do not change. What changes is how the surgeon reaches them.

“People hear minimally invasive and think minimal effort,” Reight says.“That is not what it means. It means a different path to the same destination, and often a more precise one.”

He points out that smaller incisions are not a compromise built for convenience. They are a technical choice that, in the right case, can give a surgeon better visibility and more control than a traditional open approach.

Why Smaller Can Mean More Precise

Reight says the misunderstanding comes from a simple, understandable instinct: we trust what we can see. A large scar looks like proof that something significant happened. A small one can look, to a worried patient, like the surgeon took a shortcut.

“I understand why patients think that way,” he says.“But the scar is not the measure of the surgery. The outcome is.”

He describes robotic and minimally invasive tools as giving a surgeon a closer, steadier view of the area being operated on than the naked eye can manage in some open procedures. That view, paired with smaller instruments, can mean less disruption to the surrounding tissue, not less attention to the problem itself.

“A smaller incision done well is not less surgery,” Reight says.“It is the same surgery, done through a smarter opening.”

What This Means for Patients Weighing Options

Reight says the real question a patient should ask is not which approach looks more serious, but which one fits their specific condition, anatomy, and history. Not every case is a good candidate for a minimally invasive approach, and he says a surgeon who tells a patient that should be trusted, not second-guessed because the answer feels less dramatic.

“My job is to tell a patient honestly which approach serves them, not which one matches an idea of what surgery is supposed to look like,” he says.

He also says recovery, not incision size, is the clearest sign of how an operation went. Patients healing well, moving without unnecessary pain, and returning to normal activity on schedule are the real measure. A visible scar tells a patient very little about any of that.

“If someone judges their care by the size of the cut, they are looking at the wrong thing,” Reight says.“Look at how they're doing a week later, a month later. That is where the real answer is.”

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About Ian Reight

Ian Reight is a general surgeon who practices in Mount Vernon, Maine. He has served as medical staff president, chief of surgery, and medical director of a breast center, and has led robotic surgery cases throughout his career. He grew up in Maryland, where he worked as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic before training in medicine. He studied psychology at the University of Maryland, College Park, and earned his medical degree from the Medical University of the Americas.