Uzbekistan, Russia Sign 4 Agreements On Investment, Regional Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Russia signed four agreements on interregional cooperation and investment as representatives of 17 Russian regions, all regions of Uzbekistan and around 400 entrepreneurs gathered for the Third Uzbekistan-Russia Council of Regions in Fergana on Oct. 6.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The meeting brought together regional leaders and business representatives from both countries to discuss expanding direct interregional ties, industrial cooperation, trade, investment and joint projects.

Welcoming remarks from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin were delivered at the meeting by Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

The broad representation of the two countries provided an opportunity to discuss practical areas of economic cooperation, including the expansion of direct ties between regions and the development of new industrial and investment projects.

As a practical outcome of the meeting, four agreements were signed, covering cooperation between the Fergana and Omsk regions, the Surkhandarya Region and Krasnoyarsk Territory, and the Namangan Region and the Republic of Dagestan.

The fourth agreement was an investment deal between Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and Wildberries for the construction of a Class A logistics complex.

“The practical result was the signing of 4 agreements,” the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said in its statement.

The agreements are expected to provide a framework for expanding cooperation between the participating regions and advancing new investment and business projects.

The meeting also underscored the role of direct regional contacts in developing trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and Russia, particularly through industrial cooperation, investment and joint ventures.

The next meeting of the Uzbekistan-Russia Council of Regions is scheduled to take place in Omsk, Russia.