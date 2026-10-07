The Pinnacle Of Power And Intelligence: SUNNIGOO Unveils The X7PRO Off-Road Electric Scooter

Sunnigoo off-road electric scooter x7pro for adults

Featuring 3600W Dual-Motor Muscle, Center-Mounted Smart Display, and NFC Integration, Delivering the Ultimate High-Tech Ride for Seasoned Enthusiasts & Creators

- SUNNIGOO Team

CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to the latest report from SUNNIGOO, the brand has officially announced the rollout of its highly anticipated X7PRO electric scooter, tailored specifically for seasoned enthusiasts who demand a sophisticated fusion of advanced smart interaction and heavy-duty off-road performance.

Designed as a premier upgrade to the popular X7 line, the new SUNNIGOO X7PRO aims to redefine the high-tech commuter and trail-riding experience.

Unmatched Power and Off-Road Dominance

At the core of the SUNNIGOO X7PRO lies a robust dual-motor architecture. Equipped with front and rear 1800W motors, the vehicle unleashes a staggering peak power output of 3600W. This mechanical muscle propels riders to thrilling speeds of 55 to 60 km/h while maintaining a dependable range of 45 to 60 km on a single charge. Coupled with exceptional hill-climbing prowess, the machine positions itself as a true performance beast for challenging terrain.

Smart Innovation Meets Rider-Centric Ergonomics

Shifting focus to user interaction, SUNNIGOO has integrated a high-definition, center-mounted large display that keeps critical dashboard data clearly visible at a glance. Enhancing both security and convenience, the model supports NFC card-based power on and off functionality. This sleek, high-tech aesthetic has already made the scooter a standout favorite among young riders and digital content creators.

To ensure long-term riding comfort, the X7PRO features a C-type damping and dual spring system (front and rear) that smooths out potholes and absorbs severe impacts, successfully mitigating back fatigue during extended excursions. Ergonomics are further optimized via 11-inch pneumatic off-road tires that deliver superior traction, alongside an adjustable stem that allows riders to customize their posture based on individual height.

Advanced Safety and Confident Handling

Safety and visibility receive equal attention on the new flagship. The SUNNIGOO X7PRO incorporates a striking "Angel-Eye" headlight, stylish deck ambient lighting, and turn signals integrated directly into the rear spoiler tail light to clearly communicate rider intentions.

For high-speed deceleration, dual front and rear brakes provide dependable stopping power. Furthermore, with a robust maximum load capacity of 150 kg, the scooter ensures that larger riders can securely and confidently experience its full performance envelope.

AIFANG CHEN

HK ZEROTRACK INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

+86 132 1671 2712

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The Pinnacle of Power and Intelligence: SUNNIGOO Unveils the X7PRO Off-Road Electric Scooter News Provided By HK ZEROTRACK INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY LIMITED October 07, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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