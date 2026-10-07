Roger Wong, AI Expert In Malaysia

Roger's AI approach helps property developers in Malaysia and Australia fix CRM gaps, recover missed opportunities and pass 32% more qualified leads to sales.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roger Wong, an AI expert in Malaysia working with 360 creative marketing agency Skribble, is proposing an AI-assisted approach to a persistent problem in property sales: developers spend money generating enquiries, yet lack reliable records of what happens to those prospective buyers.Older customer relationship management systems may offer little room to record detailed buyer requirements. Sales teams can also leave records incomplete, delay updates or disqualify enquiries before establishing whether the buyer is suitable.The result is a reporting problem with commercial consequences. A developer may see a campaign producing“poor-quality leads” when some prospects have received insufficient follow-up or their requirements have never been recorded.Wong's proposed approach connects authorised sales communications with a structured buyer record and checks whether lead-status decisions have supporting evidence.Capturing buyer information without lengthy manual updatesConsider a buyer who tells a salesperson over WhatsApp that they want a three-bedroom home, have a budget of RM800,000 and can visit the sales gallery on Saturday. If the CRM records only a name, phone number and“interested” status, the developer loses information needed for follow-up.With authorised access to the conversation, AI could extract the stated budget, preferred unit type and appointment availability into a draft record. The salesperson would confirm the details rather than retype the conversation.A similar workflow could turn a salesperson's short voice note after a meeting into structured notes: what the buyer asked for, any objections and the agreed next action. Details the buyer never supplied would remain marked as unknown.Working around older CRM limitationsWhere an existing CRM cannot hold those details, Wong's proposed design would use a connected database linked to the original lead ID. It would retain buyer requirements, communication history and source references while synchronising supported fields back to the CRM.This would allow a developer to test a richer sales workflow before committing to a full CRM replacement, subject to the system's integration capabilities.The additional record could also distinguish between a buyer's stated budget and a salesperson's estimate. That distinction matters when developers use the data to assess demand or change their marketing.Flagging leads dismissed without adequate contactA lead marked“not interested” after one unanswered call should not be treated as equivalent to a buyer who explicitly declined the project.Under Wong's proposed workflow, automated checks would compare the status with logged contact attempts. AI would help review available conversation records and flag mismatches for a sales manager. A record with one unanswered call and no buyer response could be labelled“interest not established” and returned for follow-up under the developer's agreed contact policy.The system would also flag disqualification reasons unsupported by the conversation. If a salesperson recorded“budget too low” but no budget discussion appeared in the available records, the manager would be prompted to check the decision.These checks would not establish that a salesperson was biased. They would make unsupported decisions visible and give managers a consistent basis for review. Missing communication records would be identified as missing evidence, rather than treated as proof that no contact occurred.Giving developers a clearer account of lead qualityOnce communication and status records are more complete, developers can distinguish between buyers who declined, buyers who could not be reached, and enquiries awaiting proper follow-up.That helps marketing teams assess campaigns using more reliable sales feedback. It also reduces the risk of cutting advertising that attracted suitable prospects whose enquiries were mishandled.“Before calling a lead poor quality, we need to know what happened,” Roger Wong said.“Did someone reach the buyer? Were their requirements recorded? Does the reason for disqualification match the conversation? AI can help capture that evidence and bring the gaps to a manager's attention.”As an AI expert in Malaysia, Roger Wong's proposed work focuses on making property sales records more useful and lead handling more accountable. For developers in Malaysia and Australia, implementation would depend on their existing systems, authorised access to communications and applicable privacy requirements.Buyer records would retain links to their source material, with access controls and human review for consequential decisions. The system would not infer purchasing ability from a buyer's name, accent or other personal characteristics.About Roger WongRoger Wong, an AI expert in Malaysia works with Skribble, an integrated marketing agency operating in Malaysia and Australia. This illustrative case study presents his approach to using AI in property marketing and sales operations, with a focus on CRM data capture, follow-up visibility and evidence-based lead review.About SkribbleSkribble is a 360 creative marketing agency operating in Malaysia and Australia.

Roger Wong

Skribble

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Roger Wong, AI expert in Malaysia, tackles incomplete CRM data and overlooked property leads with AI News Provided By Skribble October 07, 2026, 06:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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