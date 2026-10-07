Estonian Sauna Trust Debuts At Interbad 2026

Estonia's leading sauna makers unite behind one mark of quality

TARTU, ESTONIA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new alliance gives the global market a way to recognise authentic, reliable Estonian sauna craftsmanship, launching internationally in Stuttgart

Estonian Sauna Trust, a new alliance of Estonia's foremost sauna and heater manufacturers, makes its international debut at interbad 2026, the world's largest trade fair for the sauna sector, at Messe Stuttgart from 6 to 8 October 2026.

Estonian Sauna Trust unites leading Estonian sauna companies to bring a world-class sauna experience to global markets through fine craftsmanship, smart technology, and reliable technical support. Operating under the non-profit association MTÜ Eesti Saunaliit, the group presents itself internationally as the Estonian Sauna Trust.

At the centre of the initiative is a single idea: trust. As Estonian sauna gains ground in markets around the world, the Trust gives international buyers, distributors, and spa operators a clear way to identify manufacturers who stand for a defined standard - rather than navigating a fragmented field on their own.

The Trust is deliberately not an open network. Membership is selective, and the mark signals that a company has been chosen for its quality, backed by real accountability for its products and technical support. In the founders' words, it represents the best in their field coming together to build something larger. Through this shared mark, the Trust aims to make clear to the world what a genuine Estonian sauna actually is.

For the international market, the mark is designed to work as a quality seal. On products, on the web, at trade fairs, and in partner materials. It brings together the values the founding members share: quality without compromise, dependable products and support, an authentic sauna experience, long-term reliability, and responsible innovation.

The launch at interbad 2026 positions the Estonian Sauna Trust in front of the audience it is built for: professional buyers, planners, and operators shaping the global wellness market. Visitors can meet Estonian Sauna Trust members and see the new brand identity at stand 1C32.



Founding members

Estonian Sauna Trust brings together four of Estonia's leading names - spanning the complete sauna, from the heater at its heart to finished cabins and bespoke installations:

HUUM - award-winning electric and wood-burning sauna heaters, known for gentle steam, Nordic design, and smart heater controls.

Auroom Wellness - premium designer sauna collections and fully tailor-made solutions for private, hospitality and public spaces.

Leil Saunas - design-led indoor and outdoor saunas built in Southern Estonia, backed by 17 years of craftsmanship and customers in 45+ countries.

DWILD - tailor-made indoor, outdoor, and public saunas, engineered for architectural projects and high-intensity commercial use.

Voices from the founding members

"Estonia has quietly become one of the world's great sauna nations, and it's time the world recognises it at a glance. The Estonian Sauna Trust is a promise: when you see this mark, you're looking at proven craftsmanship, real technical support, and innovation by companies that stand behind what they make." - Mihkel Ilp, CEO of HUUM

“Great design is defined by what you see, but also by everything behind it - the materials we select, the precision of the engineering, the quality of every detail, and the way a sauna performs year after year. This combination of design, craftsmanship and technical excellence is what sets Estonian sauna making apart. For Auroom, the Estonian Sauna Trust represents a shared commitment to creating saunas of lasting quality- designed beautifully, engineered thoughtfully and made to stand the test of time.” - Marten Merdikes, CEO of Auroom

“Leil is difficult to translate, because to an Estonian it means more than steam. It is the moment when water meets hot stones, the room falls quiet and the sauna comes alive. You feel it in the heat, in the scent of the wood, in the silence, and somehow recognise something familiar. For us, Estonian sauna heritage is something living, shaped over generations and entrusted to us to carry forward. The Estonian Sauna Trust helps ensure that as Estonian saunas reach further into the world, the soul of the sauna goes with them.” - Romet Tsirna, Founder of Leil® Saunas

"A truly great sauna should feel as if it has always belonged exactly where it stands. Whether we build a standard model or a completely bespoke sauna, we approach it with the same principle: respect the uniqueness of the place, the people, and the experience it creates. For us, the Estonian Sauna Trust is an assurance of thoughtful design, trusted craftsmanship, and saunas made to belong." - Marko Kevvai, Dwild

About Estonian Sauna Trust

Estonian Sauna Trust (MTÜ Eesti Saunaliit) is an alliance of leading Estonian sauna and heater manufacturers committed to quality, reliability, and technical support that customers can trust. Through careful member selection and shared standards, the Trust exists to strengthen the global reputation of authentic Estonian sauna. Its members stand for quality without compromise, dependable products and support, an authentic sauna experience, long-term reliability, and responsible innovation. Learn more at

Media contact:...

Andrus Kiisküla

Estonian Sauna Trust

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Estonian Sauna Trust debuts at interbad 2026 News Provided By Huum OÜ October 07, 2026, 06:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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