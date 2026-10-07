THE EU GEM HAM REVEALS HOW TO RECOGNISE AND ENJOY PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO AT ITS BEST

Prosciutto di Carpegna

Prosciutto di Carpegna sliced

Hand slicing

The campaign shares practical tips to recognise the authentic product in Australian stores and enjoy its delicate sweetness, soft texture and aromatic profile

CARPEGNA, ITALY, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- How can consumers recognise an authentic Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO? And how can they enjoy it at its best once it reaches the table?“The EU Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO”, the campaign co-funded by the European Union, reveals a few simple tips to help consumers identify the authentic product and enjoy the distinctive flavour of this European cured ham.The first element to look for is the PDO certification. In Australia, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is usually available in sliced packs, easily recognisable thanks to their yellow packaging and the PDO logo. This mark helps consumers identify the authentic product and guarantees its origin, traceability and compliance with a strict European production regulation. When available whole, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO can also be recognised by the Consortium mark stamped on the rind.Its identity is also revealed by the slice. Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is known for its soft texture, delicate sweetness and aromatic fragrance, with a slightly spicy note that makes it immediately recognisable among European cured meats. These characteristics are the result of centuries of expertise, a unique microclimate and a traditional production method that includes a slow curing process and carefully preserved artisanal know-how.Another important tip is to preserve the fat. During curing, the fat contributes to the sweetness and tenderness of the ham, enhancing its organoleptic qualities. For this reason, it should not be completely removed before tasting.At the table, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO can be enjoyed in its purest form, served on its own to appreciate its balance, softness and aromatic profile. It also pairs naturally with good bread, seasonal fruit, fresh and aged cheeses, or dry, full-bodied and soft wines. Thanks to its sweet yet slightly spicy flavour, it can also become a refined ingredient in the kitchen, enriching appetisers, first courses and traditional recipes with depth and elegance.Recognising and tasting Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO correctly means discovering the value of a product deeply linked to its territory, history and production method. From authenticity and traceability to craftsmanship and flavour, every element reflects the principles behind the PDO quality scheme and the strong connection between Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO and its place of origin.The EU Gem Ham campaign therefore invites consumers to look beyond the slice and discover the story behind Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO: a story of European quality, protected origin and artisanal tradition, preserved in every stage of production and revealed at the moment of tasting.Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is produced exclusively in the municipality of Carpegna, in the Marche region, according to strict production rules and a slow curing process that enhances its delicate flavour, soft texture and aromatic fragrance. Its PDO certification guarantees origin, authenticity and compliance with a protected traditional production method.The EU GEM HAM campaign is co-financed by the European Union and aims to increase awareness of premium EU food products that carry the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status-symbols of guaranteed quality, regional heritage, and artisanal craftsmanship.This and much more information about Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO can be found on the official project website and on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

Martina Tarantini

Blancdenoir Srl

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THE EU GEM HAM REVEALS HOW TO RECOGNISE AND ENJOY PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO AT ITS BEST News Provided By Blancdenoir Srl October 07, 2026, 06:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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