SIR Protest: Rahul Gandhi Unfit To Be Lop In Lok Sabha, Says K'taka BJP Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Chitradurga, Oct 7 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was unfit to be the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleging that he was dishonouring constitutional institutions by repeatedly questioning the Election Commission and other agencies.

Reacting to the Congress protests in Delhi against the Election Commission, Ashoka said there was no meaning in staging protests on the streets and claimed that any move to remove an office-holder of a constitutional body had to follow the procedure laid down by law.

“The Election Commission is an independent and constitutional body. Impeachment procedures have been laid down under the Constitution. It cannot be done randomly. Parliament has to be convened, the alleged mistake has to be explained, and the motion has to secure a majority before being sent to the President,” he said.

Ashoka said protests alone could not remove a constitutional functionary, just as allegations against Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar could not lead to his removal by staging demonstrations on the streets.

“If I stand on the street and shout that Chief Minister Shivakumar should step down over corruption and looting, will it be possible? No. It has to be done in the State Legislature through a majority,” he said.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi considered the Election Commission efficient and transparent whenever the Congress won elections, but questioned its functioning whenever the party was defeated.

“In Karnataka, Congress won. Was the election right? If you have doubts, let them resign and face elections. In Kerala, elections were held after SIR and Congress got a majority, while the BJP did not even win three seats. If election irregularities could have been carried out, the BJP could have secured a comfortable majority,” Ashoka said.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of dishonouring constitutional institutions by repeatedly questioning the Election Commission, and alleged that Congress leaders had also raised questions about agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the judiciary.

“Rahul Gandhi is unfit to become the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. They have left no constitutional agency. They say ED and CBI are BJP's, and now they are saying the Election Commission is also BJP's. They have even questioned the judiciary,” he said.

Ashoka also criticised Shivakumar over his recent remarks concerning seers and accused the Chief Minister of targeting the media after the remarks drew criticism. It can be noted that CM Shivakumar has allegedly stated that all seers belonging to the Veerashaiva and Lingayat communities should render services to him, as there is no one like him to champion their causes in the state.

“The statement is there on video. Now he says his statement was twisted. If you have any shame, apologise. Blaming the media will not help,” Ashoka said.

He further alleged that Shivakumar had booted out former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from the CM's post and was now targeting the media.

Ashoka also challenged Shivakumar to make similar remarks at a meeting attended by Muslim clerics, alleging that the Chief Minister was making statements targeting Hindus.

“The people of the state are watching. Just conducting worship and wearing vermillion on the forehead does not make one a Hindu. The people of the state and the country are watching all these dramas,” he said.

Expressing confidence about the 2028 Assembly elections, Ashoka said there was no doubt about the NDA coming to power in Karnataka.

“Even 100 Shivakumars will not be able to stop it,” he said.

Ashoka further stated, "The Seva Jyothi programme is being organised across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken the Seva Sankalp Yatra with the objective of honouring the poor, the oppressed and Anganwadi workers, among others. Today, I am participating in the programme in Chitradurga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 25 years in public life, serving the nation as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced India's stature and strengthened the country's standing on the global stage."