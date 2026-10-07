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Indonesia Strengthens Border Health Checks After Suspected Plague Case
(MENAFN) Indonesia has increased health monitoring at international points of entry following reports that a laboratory worker in Russia died from pneumonia suspected of being associated with plague, according to reports.
Health authorities are closely following the situation while reinforcing preventive measures at airports and seaports, said Aji Muhawarman, head of the Health Ministry’s Bureau of Communication and Public Information.
Officials said no notification had so far been received through the International Health Regulations National Focal Point or the World Health Organization’s Event Information Site calling for heightened vigilance over the incident.
Nevertheless, Indonesia has strengthened screening procedures at international gateways, including airports and seaports in Bali.
The additional precautions include requiring travelers to submit health declarations through the SATUSEHAT Health Pass system, checking passengers for possible symptoms, conducting risk-based assessments of arriving vessels, and monitoring rodents and fleas that could potentially contribute to disease transmission.
Passengers displaying symptoms such as fever, coughing or breathing difficulties may be directed to designated infectious disease hospitals for isolation and medical care.
The measures were introduced after the reported death of a 28-year-old employee working at Russia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute in Siberia.
Health authorities are closely following the situation while reinforcing preventive measures at airports and seaports, said Aji Muhawarman, head of the Health Ministry’s Bureau of Communication and Public Information.
Officials said no notification had so far been received through the International Health Regulations National Focal Point or the World Health Organization’s Event Information Site calling for heightened vigilance over the incident.
Nevertheless, Indonesia has strengthened screening procedures at international gateways, including airports and seaports in Bali.
The additional precautions include requiring travelers to submit health declarations through the SATUSEHAT Health Pass system, checking passengers for possible symptoms, conducting risk-based assessments of arriving vessels, and monitoring rodents and fleas that could potentially contribute to disease transmission.
Passengers displaying symptoms such as fever, coughing or breathing difficulties may be directed to designated infectious disease hospitals for isolation and medical care.
The measures were introduced after the reported death of a 28-year-old employee working at Russia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute in Siberia.
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