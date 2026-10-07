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Israeli Forces Carry Out New Raid in Southern Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out another incursion into Syria’s southern Quneitra province early Tuesday, according to reports.
Two Israeli tanks, accompanied by several soldiers, reportedly moved toward Tal al-Duriyat near the village of Al-Muallaqa in the southern countryside of Quneitra.
Initial reports did not provide information on whether anyone was detained or whether the operation resulted in casualties.
Later, reports said Israeli forces “fired two shells at eastern Tal al-Ahmar in the southern Quneitra countryside."
The latest operation followed an incident a day earlier in which the Israeli army killed a man in southern Syria, alleging that he had attempted to enter a military position located within a designated “security area.”
Israeli military activity inside Syria has increased since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government on Dec. 8, 2024. Israeli forces have moved into the demilitarized buffer zone around the occupied Golan Heights as well as positions in surrounding areas.
Damascus has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they have occupied and has reiterated its adherence to the 1974 disengagement agreement. Israel, meanwhile, says its military actions are motivated by security concerns.
Two Israeli tanks, accompanied by several soldiers, reportedly moved toward Tal al-Duriyat near the village of Al-Muallaqa in the southern countryside of Quneitra.
Initial reports did not provide information on whether anyone was detained or whether the operation resulted in casualties.
Later, reports said Israeli forces “fired two shells at eastern Tal al-Ahmar in the southern Quneitra countryside."
The latest operation followed an incident a day earlier in which the Israeli army killed a man in southern Syria, alleging that he had attempted to enter a military position located within a designated “security area.”
Israeli military activity inside Syria has increased since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government on Dec. 8, 2024. Israeli forces have moved into the demilitarized buffer zone around the occupied Golan Heights as well as positions in surrounding areas.
Damascus has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they have occupied and has reiterated its adherence to the 1974 disengagement agreement. Israel, meanwhile, says its military actions are motivated by security concerns.
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