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UN Chief Begins Official Visit to Pakistan
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Islamabad for a three-day official visit aimed at discussing regional diplomacy, disaster preparedness, and Pakistan’s role in international mediation.
Guterres arrived on Tuesday following an invitation from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. He was welcomed upon his arrival by Acting Foreign Secretary Nabeel Munir, according to reports.
The visit, taking place from Oct. 6-8, marks Guterres’ first trip to Pakistan since 2022, when he traveled to the country following devastating floods that affected large parts of the nation.
During his stay, the UN chief is due to hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dar, and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.
His schedule also includes a visit to the National Disaster Management Authority, where he is expected to assess Pakistan’s efforts to improve its ability to prepare for and withstand major disasters since the 2022 floods.
Guterres is further set to visit the Islamabad headquarters of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which was created in 1949 to oversee the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the disputed Kashmir region.
Regional diplomatic issues are also expected to feature prominently in his discussions, including Pakistan’s mediation and diplomatic initiatives involving the US and Iran. Talks are expected to address Islamabad’s involvement in efforts to facilitate negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
Guterres arrived on Tuesday following an invitation from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. He was welcomed upon his arrival by Acting Foreign Secretary Nabeel Munir, according to reports.
The visit, taking place from Oct. 6-8, marks Guterres’ first trip to Pakistan since 2022, when he traveled to the country following devastating floods that affected large parts of the nation.
During his stay, the UN chief is due to hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dar, and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.
His schedule also includes a visit to the National Disaster Management Authority, where he is expected to assess Pakistan’s efforts to improve its ability to prepare for and withstand major disasters since the 2022 floods.
Guterres is further set to visit the Islamabad headquarters of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which was created in 1949 to oversee the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the disputed Kashmir region.
Regional diplomatic issues are also expected to feature prominently in his discussions, including Pakistan’s mediation and diplomatic initiatives involving the US and Iran. Talks are expected to address Islamabad’s involvement in efforts to facilitate negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
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