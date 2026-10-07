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Accor Expands Its Udaipur Portfolio With The Signing Of Pullman Udaipur
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India: Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, is pleased to announce the signing of a new Pullman Hotels & Resorts property in Udaipur, marking the brand's entry into the city and further strengthening Accor's premium portfolio in India. Developed in partnership with Kings Luxury Resorts Pvt. Ltd., the 200-key hotel is scheduled to open in 2030 on Airport Road, within the Maharana Pratap Airport corridor, one of Udaipur's fastest-growing premium hospitality and commercial micro-markets.
Built around Pullman's spirit of exchange, Pullman Udaipur will be designed as more than a place to stay, bringing together spaces to meet, connect, create and recharge. The greenfield development will span approximately five acres and feature 200 rooms and suites averaging around 36 square metres each, alongside three distinctive food and beverage venues, including an all-day dining restaurant, lobby lounge bar and speciality restaurant. Guests will also have access to a swimming pool, spa and fitness centre.
Approximately 1,000 square metres of meeting and event space will create a dynamic setting for gatherings of different scales, from corporate retreats and events to weddings and social celebrations. Reflecting Pullman's approach to meetings and events, the hotel will be designed to encourage interaction and exchange, bringing together business and leisure within spaces that feel social, flexible and energised.
Speaking on this signing Ranju Alex, CEO, Accor South Asia said, "Udaipur is an important market for Accor, with its strong appeal as a destination for weddings and leisure travel. The addition of Pullman marks our first premium hotel in the city and strengthens our presence in this high-potential market. With its contemporary positioning and focus on bringing business and leisure travellers together, Pullman Udaipur will complement our existing luxury presence and further diversify our offering in the city. This signing is also reflective of our continued commitment to expanding our portfolio in key destinations across India and creating greater value for our guests and partners.''
The signing marks the next step in the Rao family's growing hospitality portfolio in Udaipur. Led by Mr. Tikam Singh Rao, the family has built a business legacy spanning more than three decades across infrastructure, transportation, engineering, mining contracting and hospitality.
Mr. Tikam Singh Rao, Principal Owner, Kings Luxury Resorts Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are delighted to partner with Accor to bring the Pullman brand to Udaipur. Udaipur has established itself as a leading destination for high-end leisure, destination weddings and celebrations, and we see strong potential for a premium hospitality offering in the city. Pullman's contemporary positioning and focus on both business and leisure travellers make it a strong fit for this project. With its strategic location, expansive event spaces, dining experiences and wellness facilities, we look forward to developing a distinctive hospitality destination, in collaboration with Accor, that adds to Udaipur's evolving luxury landscape."
Udaipur has long been established as India's premier destination for luxury heritage tourism and high-profile weddings, generating a resilient, year-round demand base of affluent domestic and international travellers. The Airport Road corridor gives direct access to Maharana Pratap Airport while retaining convenient links to the historic city centre and commercial hubs such as Sukher, Kaladwas and Madri, reinforcing its position as one of the city's most sought-after emerging micro-markets. Accor also operates two luxury properties in the market: Raffles Udaipur and Fairmont Udaipur Palace.
The signing of Pullman Udaipur reinforces Accor's commitment to growing its premium presence in India and introducing differentiated hospitality experiences in destinations with strong long-term tourism and business potential.
Pullman Hotels & Resorts has a global network of more than 150 hotels across more than 40 countries. Built for a new generation of global travellers, Pullman creates spaces where people can meet, move and connect, with hospitality shaped by exchange, contrast and vibrancy.
Accor India & South Asia currently operates more than 75 hotels across luxury, premium, midscale, and economy segments under brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles. Ennismore – a joint venture in which Accor holds a majority shareholding – is also expanding its presence in the region, with new addresses including Roswyn, a Morgans Originals Hotel, which opened earlier this year in Mumbai, and The Hoxton, which is set to open soon in Bengaluru.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
Built around Pullman's spirit of exchange, Pullman Udaipur will be designed as more than a place to stay, bringing together spaces to meet, connect, create and recharge. The greenfield development will span approximately five acres and feature 200 rooms and suites averaging around 36 square metres each, alongside three distinctive food and beverage venues, including an all-day dining restaurant, lobby lounge bar and speciality restaurant. Guests will also have access to a swimming pool, spa and fitness centre.
Approximately 1,000 square metres of meeting and event space will create a dynamic setting for gatherings of different scales, from corporate retreats and events to weddings and social celebrations. Reflecting Pullman's approach to meetings and events, the hotel will be designed to encourage interaction and exchange, bringing together business and leisure within spaces that feel social, flexible and energised.
Speaking on this signing Ranju Alex, CEO, Accor South Asia said, "Udaipur is an important market for Accor, with its strong appeal as a destination for weddings and leisure travel. The addition of Pullman marks our first premium hotel in the city and strengthens our presence in this high-potential market. With its contemporary positioning and focus on bringing business and leisure travellers together, Pullman Udaipur will complement our existing luxury presence and further diversify our offering in the city. This signing is also reflective of our continued commitment to expanding our portfolio in key destinations across India and creating greater value for our guests and partners.''
The signing marks the next step in the Rao family's growing hospitality portfolio in Udaipur. Led by Mr. Tikam Singh Rao, the family has built a business legacy spanning more than three decades across infrastructure, transportation, engineering, mining contracting and hospitality.
Mr. Tikam Singh Rao, Principal Owner, Kings Luxury Resorts Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are delighted to partner with Accor to bring the Pullman brand to Udaipur. Udaipur has established itself as a leading destination for high-end leisure, destination weddings and celebrations, and we see strong potential for a premium hospitality offering in the city. Pullman's contemporary positioning and focus on both business and leisure travellers make it a strong fit for this project. With its strategic location, expansive event spaces, dining experiences and wellness facilities, we look forward to developing a distinctive hospitality destination, in collaboration with Accor, that adds to Udaipur's evolving luxury landscape."
Udaipur has long been established as India's premier destination for luxury heritage tourism and high-profile weddings, generating a resilient, year-round demand base of affluent domestic and international travellers. The Airport Road corridor gives direct access to Maharana Pratap Airport while retaining convenient links to the historic city centre and commercial hubs such as Sukher, Kaladwas and Madri, reinforcing its position as one of the city's most sought-after emerging micro-markets. Accor also operates two luxury properties in the market: Raffles Udaipur and Fairmont Udaipur Palace.
The signing of Pullman Udaipur reinforces Accor's commitment to growing its premium presence in India and introducing differentiated hospitality experiences in destinations with strong long-term tourism and business potential.
Pullman Hotels & Resorts has a global network of more than 150 hotels across more than 40 countries. Built for a new generation of global travellers, Pullman creates spaces where people can meet, move and connect, with hospitality shaped by exchange, contrast and vibrancy.
Accor India & South Asia currently operates more than 75 hotels across luxury, premium, midscale, and economy segments under brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles. Ennismore – a joint venture in which Accor holds a majority shareholding – is also expanding its presence in the region, with new addresses including Roswyn, a Morgans Originals Hotel, which opened earlier this year in Mumbai, and The Hoxton, which is set to open soon in Bengaluru.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
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