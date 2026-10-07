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Synopsys Collaborates With CII Dx-EDGE To Accelerate Digital Transformation Among India's Msmes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 06th October, 2026: Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS), the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, has collaborated with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as a Technology Solution Provider (TSP) on the Dx-EDGE (Digital Excellence for Growth and Enterprise) initiative, a national programme aimed at accelerating digital transformation across India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Through the engagement, Synopsys will collaborate with Dx-EDGE to facilitate access to relevant digital technologies and expertise for MSMEs and technical institutions
Dx-EDGE brings together MSMEs, academia, technology solution providers and government stakeholders to advance digital adoption and innovation across the country. Spearheaded by CII with the support of the NITI Frontier Tech Hub (NITI FTH) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), it seeks to enable MSMEs with access to technology, knowledge and an ecosystem that can help them become more digitally capable, competitive and resilient.
Leveraging its Ansys portfolio of leading engineering simulation and computer-aided engineering (CAE) capabilities, Synopsys aims to aid MSMEs in evaluating and adopting digital engineering capabilities that can enhance innovation, operational efficiency, and business competitiveness. The collaboration will focus on increasing awareness and access to advanced simulation technologies through expert-led knowledge sessions, hands-on technology demonstrations, training programmes and technology showcases.
Speaking about the collaboration, Murali Pullela, Country Head (Simulation & Analysis), Synopsys, said: "MSMEs are an important engine of India's industrial growth. Enabling broader access to advanced engineering technologies is essential to strengthening their competitiveness and innovation capacity. Through our engagement with Dx-EDGE, MSMEs will gain greater access to engineering simulation through technology demonstrations, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and hands-on training. We look forward to working with CII to help businesses understand how digital engineering can support better decisions, accelerate innovation and enable significant time and cost savings."
Mr Ponnuswami. M, Chairman, Dx-EDGE CII, said, "India's MSMEs are at the forefront of its ambition to build a globally competitive and digitally enabled economy. Dx-EDGE can bridge the technology adoption gap by connecting MSMEs with the right expertise, solutions and ecosystem partners. Collaborating with Synopsys as our Technology Solution Provider will strengthen this effort and bring advanced engineering simulation capabilities closer to MSMEs and technical institutions. This will allow India's MSMEs to explore practical applications of cutting edge technologies for better productivity and competitiveness."
Dx-EDGE brings together MSMEs, academia, technology solution providers and government stakeholders to advance digital adoption and innovation across the country. Spearheaded by CII with the support of the NITI Frontier Tech Hub (NITI FTH) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), it seeks to enable MSMEs with access to technology, knowledge and an ecosystem that can help them become more digitally capable, competitive and resilient.
Leveraging its Ansys portfolio of leading engineering simulation and computer-aided engineering (CAE) capabilities, Synopsys aims to aid MSMEs in evaluating and adopting digital engineering capabilities that can enhance innovation, operational efficiency, and business competitiveness. The collaboration will focus on increasing awareness and access to advanced simulation technologies through expert-led knowledge sessions, hands-on technology demonstrations, training programmes and technology showcases.
Speaking about the collaboration, Murali Pullela, Country Head (Simulation & Analysis), Synopsys, said: "MSMEs are an important engine of India's industrial growth. Enabling broader access to advanced engineering technologies is essential to strengthening their competitiveness and innovation capacity. Through our engagement with Dx-EDGE, MSMEs will gain greater access to engineering simulation through technology demonstrations, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and hands-on training. We look forward to working with CII to help businesses understand how digital engineering can support better decisions, accelerate innovation and enable significant time and cost savings."
Mr Ponnuswami. M, Chairman, Dx-EDGE CII, said, "India's MSMEs are at the forefront of its ambition to build a globally competitive and digitally enabled economy. Dx-EDGE can bridge the technology adoption gap by connecting MSMEs with the right expertise, solutions and ecosystem partners. Collaborating with Synopsys as our Technology Solution Provider will strengthen this effort and bring advanced engineering simulation capabilities closer to MSMEs and technical institutions. This will allow India's MSMEs to explore practical applications of cutting edge technologies for better productivity and competitiveness."
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