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Systools Introduces PST Splitter Software To Manage And Split Large Outlook PST Files
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India - SysTools has introduced its PST Splitter software, a professional solution designed to help users divide large Outlook PST files into smaller, manageable parts. The software helps users organize oversized mailbox data and reduce issues that can occur when working with large PST files.
Outlook PST files can become very large over time as emails, attachments, contacts, calendars, and other mailbox data continue to accumulate. Managing a large PST file can make backup, transfer, and mailbox maintenance more difficult. SysTools PST Splitter provides a simple way to divide large PST files based on specific requirements.
The software allows users to split PST files using different options, including size, date, year, folder, email ID, category, subject, and sender. This gives users more control over how their mailbox data is divided. The tool also supports batch processing, allowing multiple PST files to be handled in a single operation.
SysTools PST Splitter is designed to maintain the original folder structure while dividing mailbox data into smaller files. This helps users keep their emails and related mailbox information organized after the splitting process. The software can be useful for managing large mailboxes, creating smaller backup files, and preparing PST data for transfer or archiving.
Built with a straightforward interface, the software is suitable for both technical and non-technical users. It provides an easy way to select a PST file, choose the required splitting criteria, and save the resulting files to a preferred location.
Key Highlights:
Split large Outlook PST files into smaller parts.
Split PST files based on size, date, year, or folder.
Filter and divide data using sender, subject, category, or email ID.
Process multiple PST files in batch mode.
Maintain the original folder hierarchy after splitting.
Helps manage oversized Outlook mailbox files.
Useful for PST backup, archiving, and migration.
Supports large PST files for easier handling.
Provides a simple and user-friendly interface.
Suitable for individual users, IT teams, and businesses.
SysTools PST Splitter is a practical solution for users who need to divide large Outlook mailbox files without manually moving emails between multiple PST files. It can help make mailbox data easier to manage, back up, transfer, and organize.
The software is available for download from the official SysTools website.
SysTools Software Pvt. Ltd.
528, City Centre, Sector-12, Dwarka, Delhi - 110078, India
SysTools is a software company specializing in email migration, data recovery, cloud migration, digital forensics, and data management solutions. The company develops software for individuals, businesses, and enterprise users to handle different types of data management requirements. SysTools focuses on providing practical and easy-to-use solutions backed by customer support.
User - techno boy
Email -...
URL: split-pst
Outlook PST files can become very large over time as emails, attachments, contacts, calendars, and other mailbox data continue to accumulate. Managing a large PST file can make backup, transfer, and mailbox maintenance more difficult. SysTools PST Splitter provides a simple way to divide large PST files based on specific requirements.
The software allows users to split PST files using different options, including size, date, year, folder, email ID, category, subject, and sender. This gives users more control over how their mailbox data is divided. The tool also supports batch processing, allowing multiple PST files to be handled in a single operation.
SysTools PST Splitter is designed to maintain the original folder structure while dividing mailbox data into smaller files. This helps users keep their emails and related mailbox information organized after the splitting process. The software can be useful for managing large mailboxes, creating smaller backup files, and preparing PST data for transfer or archiving.
Built with a straightforward interface, the software is suitable for both technical and non-technical users. It provides an easy way to select a PST file, choose the required splitting criteria, and save the resulting files to a preferred location.
Key Highlights:
Split large Outlook PST files into smaller parts.
Split PST files based on size, date, year, or folder.
Filter and divide data using sender, subject, category, or email ID.
Process multiple PST files in batch mode.
Maintain the original folder hierarchy after splitting.
Helps manage oversized Outlook mailbox files.
Useful for PST backup, archiving, and migration.
Supports large PST files for easier handling.
Provides a simple and user-friendly interface.
Suitable for individual users, IT teams, and businesses.
SysTools PST Splitter is a practical solution for users who need to divide large Outlook mailbox files without manually moving emails between multiple PST files. It can help make mailbox data easier to manage, back up, transfer, and organize.
The software is available for download from the official SysTools website.
SysTools Software Pvt. Ltd.
528, City Centre, Sector-12, Dwarka, Delhi - 110078, India
SysTools is a software company specializing in email migration, data recovery, cloud migration, digital forensics, and data management solutions. The company develops software for individuals, businesses, and enterprise users to handle different types of data management requirements. SysTools focuses on providing practical and easy-to-use solutions backed by customer support.
User - techno boy
Email -...
URL: split-pst
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