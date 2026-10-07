MENAFN - GetNews)"“If Happlicant were a human being, I would probably marry it.” - Alex Sandro, Happlicant customer"Happlicant is making waves in the recruitment software market, with customers increasingly praising its simple, affordable and more customer-centric approach. But one recent review takes things a step further, with Brazilian recruiter Alex Sandro saying he would even“marry” Happlicant.

Barcelona, Spain - October 07, 2026 - Recruitment software isn't usually something people fall in love with. Happlicant's customers appear to be making an exception.

The recruitment software company is receiving increasingly enthusiastic feedback from recruiters, with 87% of its Trustpilot reviews currently rated five stars and no one-, two- or three-star reviews.

One recent review from Brazil-based recruiter Alex Sandro sums up the response rather well:

“If Happlicant were a human being, I would probably marry it.”

Sandro even asked Happlicant about becoming an ambassador for the platform in Brazil.

While the marriage proposal may be unusual, the reasons behind Happlicant's positive reviews are remarkably consistent: simplicity, affordability, responsive support and a product that listens to its customers.

What do recruiters actually want from their ATS/CRM system?

Happlicant was built around a simple idea: recruitment software doesn't need to be complicated to be powerful.

The platform combines an ATS, recruiting CRM and sales CRM in one workspace, while deliberately avoiding much of the complexity associated with traditional recruitment software.

Customers say that difference matters.

One recruiter with more than 15 years of experience described previous ATS platforms as“clunky” and difficult to navigate, while describing Happlicant as“super easy to use” and saying it made their working life easier.

Other customers have highlighted the platform's pricing and flexibility, particularly the ability to use the software without being locked into a long-term annual contract.

Happlicant starts at $75 per month, with no requirement to sign an annual contract.

The company has also attracted customers who compared it directly with legacy recruitment platforms before making their decision. One customer said they evaluated options including Bullhorn, Zoho Recruit, Recruiterflow, Recruitee, BreezyHR and Monday before choosing Happlicant, citing its combination of functionality and cost.

More than software

Support is another recurring theme in Happlicant's customer reviews.

Rather than putting customers behind layers of support tickets, Happlicant gives users direct access to its team, with its founders regularly involved in demos, customer support and product feedback.

That feedback also goes directly into product development, with several customers specifically mentioning Happlicant's CEO, Chris Allen, by name in their reviews and praising his personal involvement and responsiveness.

“We've always wanted Happlicant to feel different from the traditional ATS experience,” said Ricard Torres, co-founder and CTO of Happlicant.“Recruiters shouldn't need weeks of training, a huge budget or a long-term contract to get great recruitment software. And if someone has a problem, they should be able to talk to a real person.”

The approach appears to be resonating with customers.

Happlicant has grown from a bootstrapped project started by two founders into a global recruitment software company with customers across more than 18 countries and more than 600 users.

The company remains focused primarily on independent recruiters and small and mid-sized recruitment agencies, rather than competing for large enterprise contracts.

The case for simpler recruitment software

The recruitment software market has traditionally been dominated by large platforms offering increasingly extensive feature sets. Happlicant is taking a different approach, focusing on the needs of independent recruiters and small and mid-sized recruitment agencies.

The company's philosophy is simple: build software that recruiters actually enjoy using, keep the pricing accessible and give customers a direct relationship with the people building the product.

The growing collection of customer reviews suggests that approach is resonating.

For a company selling recruitment software, perhaps there is no better customer endorsement than one who says they'd marry the product.

And Alex Sandro isn't the only customer saying nice things.

Read more Happlicant reviews on Trustpilot or visit Happlicant for information about features and pricing.