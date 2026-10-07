MENAFN - GetNews)"easy, cost effective AI video with InfoseekAI Video Maker Agent"InfoseekAI's Video Agent was voted the easiest and most cost-effective way to create Seedance AI video in a survey of 50,000 active creators comparing leading AI video apps. Designed to guide creators from idea to finished video, the agent helps shape a clear prompt and makes it easier to review and select settings while keeping creators in control. With no subscription and pay-as-you-go pricing, creators can easily make Seedance high quality videos when using InfoseekAI, ChatGPT, or Claude.

Seattle, WA - October 07, 2026 - In a survey of 50,000 active AI video creators, InfoseekAI Video Maker agent was voted the easiest and most cost-effective way to create AI video with Seedance.

For creators wondering what the easiest AI video generator for Seedance is, the Video Maker agent offers guided help from the first idea through video creation. Creators can describe the video they have in mind, then work with the agent to shape that direction into a clear prompt. The agent also guides them through reviewing and selecting settings, so they can make choices that fit the video they want to create.

The process is designed to make video creation more approachable, whether a creator is starting with a rough concept or a more developed idea. Instead of having to work out every prompt detail alone, creators can refine their direction with the agent and stay in control of the final choices.

There is no subscription required. With pay-as-you-go pricing, creators can make Seedance videos when they need them without committing to a recurring plan.

Available today in the ChatGPT app store, InfoseekAI's Video Maker agent lets creators make Seedance videos without leaving ChatGPT. They can use it from their existing ChatGPT account, with guided help built into a familiar setting, instead of switching to a separate video app, learning a new workflow, or taking on another subscription. The AI Video Maker agent is also available through InfoseekAI and Claude. Creators can explore the full range of InfoseekAI apps at infoseek.

About InfoseekAI

InfoseekAI is an AI native app consultancy and platform that develops agentic AI applications for the enterprise. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to make everyone an agentic AI builder and user to automate workflows that make operations more efficient and cost effective. Build your AI native app today at infoseek. New business customers are eligible for BOGO one free ChatGPT Business seat for a limited time.