Sofy.Ai Launches AI Test Agents For Microsoft Dynamics 365, Ending The Era Of Broken Scripts And Manual QA Sprints

MENAFN - GetNews)"AI Test Agents for Microsoft Dynamics 365"No-code, self-healing agents validate Dynamics 365 Finance, Sales, Supply Chain, Customer Service, Commerce, and Business Central end-to-end, adapting automatically as Microsoft moves to continuous, monthly updates

Bellevue, Washington, D.C. - October 07, 2026 - Sofy, a leader in AI-powered test automation, today announced the general availability of its AI Test Agents for Microsoft Dynamics 365, a suite of domain-expert agents purpose-built to continuously validate business-critical D365 workflows without scripts, recordings, or manual maintenance.

The launch comes as Microsoft accelerates the pace of change across its Dynamics 365 platform, shifting away from predictable, and twice-yearly release waves toward a faster cadence of continuous feature updates. For IT and QA teams, that shift means the test suites they depend on now have less time to adapt, and traditional script-based tools, including Microsoft's own Regression Suite Automation Tool (RSAT), break every time the platform changes underneath them.

"Dynamics 365 doesn't sit still anymore, and neither can testing," said Syed Hamid, founder at Sofy. "Every UI tweak, every customization, every monthly change has historically meant hours of re-recording scripts just to catch up. Our agents don't record clicks, they understand the business process itself, so when the interface changes, the test doesn't break."

Built for how Dynamics 365 actually changes

Unlike script-based tools that fail the moment a field, label, or workflow shifts, Sofy's agents are trained on the underlying business logic of each Dynamics 365 module. Rather than replaying a fixed sequence of clicks, they validate outcomes, so a UI update, a new field, or a customization doesn't require a rebuild of the test suite.

The new suite includes dedicated agents for:



Dynamics 365 Sales, leads, opportunities, quotes, pricing, approvals, and order creation

Dynamics 365 Supply Chain, inventory logic, procurement, warehouse operations, and fulfillment

Dynamics 365 Customer Service, case routing, SLAs, escalations, and resolution workflows

Dynamics 365 Commerce, catalogs, pricing, promotions, POS, and Omni channel order capture

Dynamics 365 Finance, journals, AP/AR, dimensions, posting logic, and period close Dynamics 365 Business Central, financials, purchasing, inventory, and sales orders for SME ERP environments

The agents also work across modules, validating end-to-end processes that span Sales, Finance, and Supply Chain in a single run, something Sofy says script-based and low-code tools struggle to do reliably.

Results from early customers

According to Sofy's internal customer data from 2025–2026, organizations using the agents have seen:



5x faster regression cycles compared to manual or script-based RSAT testing

3–4x faster end-to-end testing across cross-module workflows

20% more predictable release cycles, measured by fewer late-stage failures surfacing in UAT versus production 35% lower total QA cost, driven by reduced script maintenance and earlier defect detection

"With Sofy, we've been able to automate most of our test scenarios in just one month," said Hazim Macky, VP of Engineering at Coinme. "It allows our company to be agile."

Naeemuddin Ansari, Program Manager at Guru Group, an implementation partner, said the shift away from RSAT has changed how teams approach releases: "One of the biggest wins has been seeing how easily traditional RSAT test cases can be transformed into simple prompt-based testing, removing so much of the complexity and maintenance effort we were used to."

Availability

Sofy's AI Test Agents for Dynamics 365 are available now. Most tenants can be fully set up in under a business day, with initial coverage of high-risk workflows, such as period close, procure-to-pay, and order-to-cash, typically live within one to two weeks. A free trial is available at.

About Sofy

Sofy builds AI agents that autonomously test enterprise software, including SAP, Salesforce, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, across web, mobile, and ERP environments. Sofy's no-code, self-healing agents are trusted by teams at Amazon, Microsoft, Centene, TrueBlue, and other leading organizations to replace brittle, script-based QA with continuous, autonomous validation. Learn more at Sofy.