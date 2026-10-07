PH Design And Construction Reaches Dried-In Milestone On Kelleys Island Lakefront Custom Home Featuring Steel-Beam Great Room And Cathedral Window Wall

MENAFN - GetNews)"PH Design and Construction"North Canton-based PH Design and Construction has published a photo case study documenting a Kelleys Island lakefront custom home from poured foundation to dried-in, including a steel-beam great room and a cathedral window wall framed toward Lake Erie.

North Canton, Ohio - October 7, 2026 - PH Design and Construction, a family-owned custom home builder based in North Canton, Ohio, has reached the dried-in stage on a lakefront custom home on Kelleys Island and has published a photo case study documenting the project's progress from poured foundation to a fully enclosed structure.

The home's central feature is a great room supported by structural steel beams, which allow for a wide, open span facing the water. A cathedral window wall has been framed along the lakefront elevation to orient the main living space toward Lake Erie.

Reaching the dried-in stage means the home's roof, exterior sheathing, and openings are closed in against the weather. On an island site, that milestone carries added weight, as it allows interior work to continue regardless of conditions on the lake.

Kelleys Island sits roughly four miles offshore in Lake Erie's western basin and is reached by ferry from Marblehead. Every material delivery, equipment move, and crew trip must be coordinated with the ferry schedule, and Lake Erie weather can interrupt service with little notice. Structural steel, large-format window units, and lumber packages for a project of this kind must be scheduled and staged on the island well ahead of each construction phase.

"Island construction rewards planning more than anything else," said Megan Phillips of PH Design and Construction. "Getting a steel-beam great room and a full window wall framed and dried in on Kelleys Island comes down to sequencing deliveries around the ferry and the weather, and keeping the homeowner informed at every step."

The project follows an earlier PH Design and Construction build on Kelleys Island, a four-bedroom, two-bath custom ranch that the company completed on its original schedule. That project is also documented as a case study on the company's website.

The new case study includes progress photographs of the foundation, steel installation, framing of the great room and window wall, and the completed dried-in exterior.

The full Kelleys Island lakefront case study is available at

About The Company

PH Design and Construction is a family-owned design-build company headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, providing custom home building, remodeling, and interior design services. Founded in 1993 by Megan Phillips, the company serves homeowners across Northeast Ohio, including Stark, Cuyahoga, and Medina Counties, as well as Kelleys Island, where it is a member of the Kelleys Island Chamber of Commerce. Its team brings more than 30 years of combined experience, and its mission is to deliver custom homes and renovations through careful planning, in-house design, and clear communication with every client.