Cedar Park Roofing Company Announces Owens Corning Preferred Status Award

MENAFN - GetNews)"Cedar Park Roofing Company offering roof repair with Owens Corning Duration shingles. Regenesis Roofing has earned the Owens Corning Preferred Contractor award."Regenesis Roofing & Restoration, a residential roofing company based in Cedar Park, Texas, has earned Preferred Contractor status from Owens Corning. The invitation-only status lets the company offer Owens Corning warranties that cover both shingles and workmanship to homeowners in Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown, Round Rock, and North Austin.

CEDAR PARK, Texas - October 07, 2026 - Cedar Park Roofing Company Regenesis Roofing & Restoration has earned Preferred Contractor status award from Owens Corning, one of the largest roofing shingle makers in North America. The company serves homeowners in Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown, Liberty Hill, Round Rock, and the wider North Austin area.

Owens Corning runs a contractor network with three levels: Contractor Rewards, Preferred, and Platinum. Preferred status is by invitation only, because a local Owens Corning area sales manager must invite the contractor after it has joined at the entry level.

To qualify, a roofing company must pass a workmanship inspection of its installs, and carry at least $1 million in general liability insurance. Owens Corning also screens the company for financial stability and customer service.

Preferred contractors can offer Owens Corning enhanced warranties that protect against manufacturing defects and also cover workmanship. A standard shingle warranty covers only the product. That matters because many roof failures come from how the roof was put on, not from the shingles.

The network is selective at the top. Only about 2% of contractors in the Owens Corning network reach Platinum, the highest level, according to Owens Corning, as reported by RoofersCoffeeShop.

"We're very happy to receive this status from Owens Corning. Owens Corning Duration shingles are the best in the industry, in our view, and that's why we're able to stand behind them on every roof installation", said Matt Werling, owner and founder of Regenesis Roofing & Restoration.

Werling is an Owens Corning certified roofer with more than 10 years of experience, and Regenesis Roofing is proud to install Owens Corning Duration and Duration Storm shingles. Duration Storm is an impact-resistant shingle built for hail-prone areas like Cedar Park and the Austin area. Matt and his team make sure that each install follows Owens Corning's specs for nailing, underlayment, and ventilation. Following those specs is what keeps a warranty valid.

Contrarian take: A manufacturer badge alone does not make a roof last. Homeowners should still ask who will be on the crew, ask to see the warranty in writing, and confirm the roofer will register it with the manufacturer. A good warranty only helps if it is on file. Texas does not license roofers, so these questions, along with proof of insurance and local reviews, are the best way to vet any roofing company.

Regenesis Roofing & Restoration offers roof repair, free roof inspections, hail damage roof repair, full roof replacement, and hail damage and storm restoration. The company also helps homeowners work through the insurance claim process after a storm. Homeowners can schedule an inspection at regenesisroofing.

About Regenesis Roofing & Restoration

Regenesis Roofing & Restoration is a locally owned residential roofing company based in Cedar Park, Texas. Owner and founder Matt Werling leads the company, which handles hail damage repair, roof replacement, storm restoration, and roof inspections. Regenesis Roofing serves Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown, Liberty Hill, Round Rock, and all of greater North Austin. Learn more at regenesisroofing Roofing & Restoration 2302 John Tee Dr. Cedar Park, TX 78613 (512) 674-5979