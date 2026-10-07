Gabriella Pomare Announces Before It Breaks, A New Guide To Modern Relationships

Gabriella Pomare Award Winning Author and Podcast Host

Before it Breaks: A Modern Guide to Love, Conflict, Relationships & The Conversations That Change Everything

Pre-orders open 1 November 2026 for Pomare's modern relationship guide, out 2 March 2027. New York and Los Angeles interviews available the week of 16 November.

- Gabriella PomareSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning author and internationally recognised thought leader Gabriella Pomare has announced her second book, Before It Breaks: A Modern Guide to Love, Conflict, Repair and the Conversations That Change Everything, to be released on 2 March 2027, with the official pre-order launch on 1 November 2026 ( href="" rel="external nofollow" co ).Published by Big Sky Publishing and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book brings together Pomare's experience as a family lawyer, author, speaker, media commentator and host of the Before It Breaks podcast to explore the conversations couples postpone until their relationship reaches a crisis.Rather than beginning with the affair, the separation or the final argument, Before It Breaks examines what happens earlier: the growing distance, unspoken resentment, shifting identities and everyday compromises that can leave two people sharing a life but struggling to feel connected within it.Where her first book addressed family life after separation, Before It Breaks turns to the period before that decision, inviting readers to recognise quiet disconnection and consider what comes next.“For more than a decade, I have worked with people at the point where their relationships have broken down,” Pomare says.“What interests me is everything that happened before they reached that point. The conversations they avoided, the changes they did not know how to name, and the moments when asking a different question might have opened up a different conversation.”A relationship book for the world couples actually inhabitBefore It Breaks explores emotional affairs, motherhood, ambition, digital boundaries, friendships with former partners and the tension between maintaining a family and maintaining a relationship. It considers the private negotiations behind familiar questions: Does needing space mean something is wrong? When does a friendship become a betrayal? Are we staying together because we want to, or because changing our lives feels impossible?The book introduces frameworks including“Season or Pattern”,“Red Flag or Ick” and the“Third Presence Check”, encouraging readers to examine their circumstances rather than immediately label their relationship a success or failure. These prompts consider whether difficulties are temporary or recurring, whether discomfort signals incompatibility or something more serious, and what else is taking up space between two people.Its focus is clarity and choice, not preserving every relationship at any cost. Pomare distinguishes conversations about repair from situations involving abuse or coercive control, where safety and specialist support must take priority.Why this conversation matters nowThe announcement comes as technology creates new questions about intimacy and trust. In research published in June 2026, Match Group surveyed approximately 1,000 US singles aged 18 to 39 and found that 47 per cent viewed artificial intelligence in romantic contexts negatively. The findings offer one contemporary backdrop to the book's exploration of outside influences on relationships.“We have an extraordinary amount of relationship advice available, but information is not the same as understanding what is happening in your own home,” Pomare says.“A video can tell you something is a red flag, a group chat can tell you to leave, and an algorithm can keep showing you versions of the same story. None of those things can replace an honest conversation about the relationship you are actually living.”Pomare also sees the approaching holiday season as an opportunity for timely conversations about family expectations, money, boundaries and emotional workload. Her commentary asks whether couples are making room to connect or simply managing increasingly complicated schedules together.International recognition and an established media voicePomare's first book, The Collaborative Co-Parent, was named a Distinguished Favorite in the Parenting & Family category of the 2025 NYC Big Book Awards. Her broader work received a Bronze Stevie Award for Achievement in Thought Leadership at the 2026 American Business Awards. nyc-big-book-awardHer Australian and international media appearances include NBC, CBS, Fox, Today Extra, The Morning Show and ABC. Through her books, podcast and speaking, she brings a family lawyer's perspective to public conversations about relationships without treating every difficulty as a legal problem.Interview topics available for producers and editorsAre we in a difficult season, or a damaging pattern? Pomare discusses the questions couples can ask when exhaustion, parenting and work pressures make it difficult to distinguish temporary strain from recurring behaviour that needs attention.When did we become roommates? A conversation about the operational relationship, where calendars, bills and children remain shared but affection, curiosity and meaningful conversation have become harder to find.Does an emotional affair begin before anything physical happens? Exploring secrecy, private messages, work friendships and the boundaries couples may assume they share without ever discussing them.Is the mental load becoming a relationship problem? Moving beyond arguments about chores to explore responsibility, recognition, resentment and why feeling unseen can become as significant as feeling unsupported.Who else is in your relationship? Examining the influence of social media, AI, group chats, former partners and work, and how couples can discuss privacy, advice and boundaries without confusing connection with control.Can we talk before the holidays become another argument? Practical discussion of extended family expectations, spending, parenting responsibilities and the conversations that can help couples approach the festive season with clearer agreements.Media availability and publication detailsPomare is available for in-person interviews in New York and Los Angeles during the week commencing 16 November 2026, with bookings coordinated by arrangement. Opportunities include television segments, radio interviews, podcasts, print features and digital commentary.She is also available for interviews with Australian and New Zealand media throughout the year, alongside remote interviews for international outlets. Producers and editors can request discussions focused on the book, its central themes or relevant relationship and family stories in the news.Before It Breaks will be released on 2 March 2027, following its official pre-order launch on 1 November 2026.About Gabriella PomareGabriella Pomare is an Australian author, international speaker, media commentator, podcast host and family lawyer. Her work explores modern relationships, conflict, repair, parenting and the conversations that shape family life. She

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Gabriella Pomare Announces Before It Breaks, a New Guide to Modern Relationships News Provided By Gabriella Pomare October 07, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media



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