Piyush Goyal Invites US Companies To Expand Investment And Business In India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met senior executives of leading US companies in New York to discuss opportunities to expand investment and strengthen trade ties between the two countries, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Goyal held meetings with senior executives from Blackstone, Neuberger Berman, Estée Lauder Companies, IBM, MetLife, General Atlantic and AIA Group, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

In his meetings with Blackstone President and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Gray and Prakash Melwani, chairman of the company's international private equity business, the minister discussed expanding the firm's investments and partnerships in India across key sectors.

Goyal also met Neuberger Berman Chairman and CEO George Walker and members of the firm's leadership team to discuss opportunities to deepen investment ties and engagement in financial and wealth management services.

With Estée Lauder Companies President and CEO Stéphane de Faverie, he discussed growth opportunities in India, including increased manufacturing and sourcing, as well as the country's growing beauty and personal care market.

He also met IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna to discuss strengthening the company's engagement in India and expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, quantum computing and other emerging technologies.

His meeting with MetLife President and CEO Michel A. Khalaf focused on the company's growth opportunities in India and the expansion of the insurance and financial services sector, according to the ministry.

Apart from that, Goyal also met General Atlantic Chairman and CEO William E. Ford to discuss opportunities to deepen the investment firm's business engagement with India.

With AIA Group Non-Executive Chairman Mark Tucker, Goyal discussed the company's engagement in India and opportunities in the insurance and financial services sectors, including India's goal of achieving "Insurance for All by 2047", the ministry said.

The meetings covered investment opportunities across financial services, manufacturing, energy, technology and artificial intelligence, and ways to strengthen economic and commercial ties between India and the United States, the ministry said.