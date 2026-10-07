Bengal Fake Doctor Held At Delhi Airport In Child Death Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) A man accused of posing as a doctor and allegedly causing the death of a four-year-old child following a surgical procedure in West Bengal's East Burdwan district has been arrested at Delhi airport, Bengal police said on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the accused, identified as Sheikh Saidul Haque, operated on a four-year-old child in a hospital in the Nawabhat area of ​​East Burdwan district a few days ago. The child died soon after the surgery. The doctor had been absconding since then.

Based on the complaint filed by the child's family, the police issued a lookout notice against him. Delhi police finally arrested the doctor on Tuesday night, Bengal police said.

According to police, Sheikh Saidul Haque had been hiding in Dubai for a few days since the death of the four-year-old child. He was arrested at the airport soon after he returned to Delhi on Tuesday.

After questioning Saidul and completing the subsequent legal process, the Burdwan police brought him to Kolkata by flight. They reached Kolkata airport by 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police are taking him to the Burdwan police station for questioning.

After the child's death due to botched surgery by the 'fake doctor', the police launched an investigation based on the complaint by family members. The investigation also raised questions about Saidul's qualifications as a doctor.

Police have said that there are several other allegations against Sheikh Saidul Haque. "He left the country for Dubai during the investigation. A lookout notice was issued against him. He was arrested at the Delhi airport based on that notice," said the police officer.

In a statement, the Association of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes thanked the police for arresting the 'fake' doctor. A member of the association told local reporters, "We are hopeful that following Saidul's arrest, the fake doctor Zulfiqar and four others identified by us will also be arrested soon. We have full faith in the police."