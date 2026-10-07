BJP Booth-Level Agent Booked In Hyderabad For Submitting 'False' Form 7

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 7 (IANS) Election authorities in Telangana have intensified investigation into false Form-7 applications seeking deletion of voters from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), even as Hyderabad Police have booked a booth-level agent (BLA) of the BJP for allegedly submitting 30 pre-printed Form-7 applications.

S. Balachander, a Booth Level Agent (BLA) of the BJP in Musheerabad constituency in Hyderabad, has been booked for submitting pre-printed Form-7 applications seeking deletion of voters from the electoral roll at a polling station.

A case under Sections 217 and 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, has been registered against him at Chikkadpally Police Station.

This followed a complaint lodged by T. Praveen Kumar, Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the Musheerabad Assembly constituency.

The ERO complained that Balachander brought 30 digitally pre-printed Form-7 applications to Polling Station No. 210 on September 28. The applications sought the deletion of the names of 30 electors, including a Congress BLA and his family members, from the electoral roll.

Balachander, who had signed the forms, tried to submit them to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) at the polling station. When the BLO refused to receive the bulk submission and did not issue any acknowledgement for the 30 forms, Balachander left the forms at the polling station premises before the BLO and left the place.

After the verification, election authorities found that all 30 electors whose names were mentioned in the Form-7 applications were residing at the respective premises recorded in the electoral records.

This was the first case filed in Telangana after Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharsan Reddy, on October 5, ordered action against applicants who knowingly made false statements of declaration in Forms 6, 6A, 7 & 8 under provisions of Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The CEO had asked DEOs to conduct an inquiry under Rule 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, before taking the action.

Similar pre-printed forms had surfaced in the Bahadurpura and Goshamahal constituencies in Hyderabad. All the names mentioned in the forms were Muslims, leading to allegations about a deliberate attempt to target the community.

After Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) lodged a complaint, the CEO issued an order to the Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the District Election Officer, Hyderabad and all collectors and DEOs of districts across the state to“take appropriate action” against individuals found knowingly filing false claims or declarations in electoral-roll forms.

Election authorities across Telangana have received 28,753 Form-7 applications, including around 5,000 from Hyderabad.

TPCC electoral office had filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, seeking FIRs over alleged misuse of Form 7s.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday complained to the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Sudharsan Reddy, regarding the misuse of Form 7 for the targeted deletion of Muslim voters in the Goshamahal Assembly constituency.

In a letter to the CEO, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi complained that at polling station number 28, one Thudumu Janardhan submitted 122 Form 7 applications. In these forms, the names of the voters against whom deletion is sought are pre-printed, while the applicant has written his own name and contact number as the person filing the Form 7, he said.

Owaisi alleged that there is a deep conspiracy to delete Muslim voters through fraudulent and bulk submission of Form 7 applications.

The Claims and Objections phase of the SIR process will end on October 7, and the deadline for disposal is November 5. Final electoral rolls will be published on November 9, 2026.