PM Modi Reflects On 25 Years In Office, Vows 'Viksit Bharat' By 2047

PM Modi's Pledge for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday affirmed his unwavering resolve for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, declaring, " We will do it, we will do it" as he reflected on his 25 years as head of government.

A Journey of Gratitude and Learning

In a poignant statement addressing the 'Seva Jyoti' program held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital to mark the completion of his 25 years of continuous service as the head of government, the Prime Minister expressed profound gratitude, acknowledging every person and incident that shaped his journey. "Today, when I look back, only a feeling of gratitude emerges. I am grateful to every person and every incident that has taught me something or the other," PM Modi stated.

He further elaborated on the lessons learned from various experiences, both positive and challenging. "Whoever brought me victory taught me to be humble; whoever made me fall taught me to stand back up again. Well-wishers encouraged me, and critics taught me to delve deep within myself. Whoever supported me showed me the power of trust; whoever opposed me made me understand the power of democracy," he said.

"I have never felt that I am alone. There are countless swayamsevak who are guardians of India's cultural soul, with one sole purpose: to serve Bharat. They live by this spirit and remind themselves every moment:“We are sevaks. We are servants of humanity.” I respectfully salute every Swayamsevak and Karyakarta who continues to serve the nation with commitment and devotion," he added.

Lessons from Adversity and Experience

PM Modi cited specific instances that contributed to his learning, including the 2001 Bhuj earthquake which "taught me to remain steadfast in reconstruction"; the Chandrayaan mission that "taught me to rise from failure"; and the Corona pandemic which "made me realize the importance of the nation's collective consciousness." He also acknowledged the media for inspiring him "to move forward amidst bitter-sweet experiences."

Renewed Pledge for the Future

The Prime Minister emphasised that his service to the nation, rich in cultural heritage and great thoughts, has always provided strength. "From the Vedas to Vivekananda, the nation that has continuously practised great thoughts, the nation whose cultural heritage spans thousands of years, the nation that restored humanity's faith in mankind-while serving such a nation, I have never once felt alone," he affirmed.

PM Modi further underscored that the day was not merely for memories but for renewing a solemn promise for the future. "This day is about reiterating that promise; it is a day to express that resolve which says, 'We will definitely achieve it.' We will achieve it; we will do it, we will do it, we will do it," he pledged, setting the tone for the nation's developmental journey towards 2047. (ANI)

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