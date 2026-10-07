PM Modi Salutes Sevaks, Says His 25 Years Of Service Belong To Nation

PM Salutes 'Sevaks' on 25-Year Milestone

Declaring that he has never felt alone in his journey of governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to grassroots workers and swayamsevaks across the nation, stating that they are guided by the enduring motto: "We are sevaks. We are servants of humanity." Addressing the 'Seva Jyoti' program at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital to mark the completion of his 25 continuous years as the head of government, the Prime Minister acknowledged the selfless dedication of party workers in safeguarding the nation's cultural ethos. "I have never felt that I am alone. There are countless swayamsevaks who are guardians of India's cultural soul, with one sole purpose: to serve Bharat. They live by this spirit and remind themselves every moment: 'We are sevaks. We are servants of humanity.' I respectfully salute every Swayamsevak and Karyakarta who continues to serve the nation with commitment and devotion," PM Modi said.

'25 Years of Experience is a National Asset'

Emphasising that his quarter-century in governance is a collective national treasure rather than an individual feat, the Prime Minister stated that the country holds the foremost claim over his service. "The nation has given me a great deal. Therefore, my responsibility towards the nation is the greatest as well. And I sincerely believe that every citizen of the nation has the foremost claim on me. This 25 years of public trust, this 25 years of experience is a tremendous asset. And this asset does not belong to Modi alone; this asset belongs to the nation. Every child of Mother India is entitled to this asset," he affirmed.

Gratitude for Critics and Supporters

Reflecting on the challenges and milestones of his tenure, PM Modi noted that he looks back with deep gratitude, adding that every experience-including criticism-served as a crucial teacher. "When I look back today, I feel nothing but gratitude. I am grateful to every person and every experience that taught me something. Those who taught me taught me humility. Those who brought me down taught me how to rise again. My supporters encouraged me, while my critics taught me to look within. Those who stood by me showed me the power of trust," the Prime Minister added.

The 'Seva Jyoti' program saw the presence of senior leaders, dignitaries, and thousands of workers who gathered to commemorate PM Modi's uninterrupted public service journey, which began on October 7, 2001, when he first took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. (ANI)

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