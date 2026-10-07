Khadgamala Archana For PM Modi At Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga Temple

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life, special prayers were conducted at the Sri Kanaka Durga Temple on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday, under the leadership of Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh. A special Khadgamala Archana was performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga for his good health, longevity and the strength and capabilities required to lead the country towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his public journey as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 and went on to become the Prime Minister of India in 2014. Marking 25 years of his successful public life, the special prayers were conducted by Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh as per the directions of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

MP Lauds PM Modi's Leadership

Speaking on the occasion, Lingamaneni Ramesh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a global leader and gaining special recognition across the world. He said the country is progressing rapidly in all sectors under the Modi government. He said women, farmers, youth, employees and people from all sections of society are being given due priority under Modi's leadership. He also stated that the Central government is giving unprecedented importance to the development of infrastructure across the country.

Special Focus on Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been paying special attention to Andhra Pradesh, resulting in accelerated progress of projects such as the state's capital Amaravati and the Polavaram project. He said the development of the Bhogapuram International Airport with modern infrastructure and facilities is another indication of the Prime Minister's special focus on Andhra Pradesh.

He further said that while railway and national highway projects are progressing rapidly across the country, Andhra Pradesh is also receiving significant priority in infrastructure development.

Prayers for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Lingamaneni Ramesh said he considers it a privilege to have the opportunity to perform Khadgamala Archana in the sacred Indrakeeladri in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praying for greater strength and capabilities for his continued service to the nation and the development of Andhra Pradesh.

He prayed for the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga upon Prime Minister Modi for his continued efforts in the service of the nation and wished that India would become stronger, more prosperous and self-reliant, with the vision of Viksit Bharat becoming a reality.

Ramesh said that the Khadgamala Archana prasadam, a portrait of Goddess Kanaka Durga and the goddess's sacred Shesha Vastra, would be sent to the Prime Minister's Office.

APM SIDC Chairman Chillapalli Srinivas, Jana Sena leaders Ammishetti Vasu and Thakur Ajay Varma, and temple governing body members M Ramabrahmam and Padmavathi Thakur participated in the programme. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)