India Slams Pakistan's J&K Propaganda At IPU Assembly In Tanzania

Exercising India's right to reply at the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Arusha, Tanzania, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh exposed Islamabad's persistent habit of peddling baseless propaganda and delivered a severe diplomatic rebuke to Pakistan over its unwarranted references to Jammu and Kashmir.

India Rejects Pakistan's Baseless Propaganda

Exposing Pakistan's desperate attempts to exploit multilateral platforms, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh stated,“Honourable Chairperson, we deplore the attempts by a delegation to politicise the forum and to bring in unwarranted references to issues which do not fall within the purview of this forum or meeting.”

Putting Islamabad firmly in its place over its malicious narratives, he further stated,“Quite habitually, this delegation attempts to indulge in propaganda and makes baseless allegations against India. The Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and shall always remain integral and inalienable parts of India.”

Tearing down Pakistan's untenable posturing, Harivansh added,“No amount of rhetoric and propaganda from any country can override the fact that accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India was completely legal and irrevocable. Pakistan has no local sustainability to comment on India's internal affairs. In fact, it is Pakistan which is in illegal and forcible occupation of India's territories that it should vacate.”

Development in J & K Highlighted

Highlighting the stark contrast between progress in India and the aggressor's hypocrisy, he concluded,“People of Jammu and Kashmir are progressively moving forward on the path of development and democracy. This was evident in a high voter turnout in both the general elections, 58.5%, the highest in the last 35 years, and the Assembly elections, 63%, held in 2024. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a record surge in tourists last year.”

India's Uncompromising Stance on Terrorism

The resolute pushback against cross-border hypocrisy follows India's uncompromising stance against terrorism, underscored after the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists who targeted civilians after asking about their religion. In response to the tragedy, India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror infrastructure and training facilities in Pakistan and PoJK, punishing the perpetrators and planners of terrorism. When Pakistan escalated hostilities, India pounded its airbases, forcing it to seek a ceasefire, while all three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were subsequently eliminated by the Army, CRPF, and J-K Police during 'Operation Mahadev'.

Indian Delegation at 153rd IPU Assembly

Harivansh arrived in Arusha on Sunday to head the high-level parliamentary delegation participating in the 153rd IPU Assembly and associated sessions.

According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the assembly brings together global parliamentarians under the core theme“Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all.”

The Indian delegation features Harivansh alongside Lok Sabha MPs Anurag Thakur, Aparajita Sarangi, Sanjay Jaiswal, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Lata Wankhede, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, and N. K. Premachandran, and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra.

The Secretariat confirmed that the delegation will participate in a wide range of meetings, panel discussions and workshops on issues of contemporary global relevance, and articulate India's perspectives on these matters.

Emphasising the significance of the diplomatic mission, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat stated,“The participation of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation reflects India's continued engagement with the IPU and its commitment to parliamentary diplomacy, multilateral dialogue and cooperation among parliaments on issues affecting global peace, development, democracy and the empowerment of communities.” (ANI)

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