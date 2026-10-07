West Bengal School Durga Puja Vacation: Will Vacation Start From Mahalaya? Know 2026 Dates, Schedule

Will the 2026 Durga Puja holidays for West Bengal schools begin on Mahalaya itself? Find out if the long vacation starts on October 10 or October 14, and exactly how many days the schools will remain closed

People are already discussing if all government and government-aided schools in West Bengal will close for the Puja vacation right from Mahalaya in 2026. The state government has announced several big events for Mahalaya. This has sparked rumors about the exact start date for the long school holidays.

Mahalaya falls on Saturday, October 10, in 2026. Schools will remain closed on this day, but you cannot consider this the start of the long Puja vacation. The state government has not made any such announcement yet. The Board of Secondary Education prepares the holiday list well in advance, and it shows no such hints.

The Board's model holiday list states that the main Durga Puja vacation will begin on Thursday, October 15. However, some schools might start their holidays a day earlier on October 14 based on their own schedules. This means government, private, and state-sponsored schools will likely remain open for four more days after Mahalaya.

This creates the main confusion. The Board's model list marks October 15 as the start of the Puja vacation. Local schools might start their holidays a day earlier on October 14. Parents and students must follow their own school's official notice for the final dates.

Schools will observe a holiday for Mahalaya on October 10. You should not expect a continuous Puja vacation from October 11 to October 13 across all schools. Schools might conduct regular classes during these days according to their specific academic calendars before the main vacation begins.

No, the vacation does not end there. The official holiday list includes breaks for Lakshmi Puja and the upcoming festivals. This covers Kali Puja and Bhai Phota as well. Students will enjoy a long festive break as a result.

The Board's holiday schedule shows that the festive break starting from Durga Puja can stretch from October right into November. This long window includes the Bhai Phota holiday. Many schools give a continuous long break, but some schools reopen after Lakshmi Puja. These schools conduct classes for 15 days and then declare a 3-4 day break for Kali Puja and Bhai Phota.

Students will get a massive opportunity to enjoy a long vacation once the main Puja holidays begin. This extended break combines the holidays for Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, and Bhai Phota.

Parents should not assume that the long Puja vacation has started just because schools are closed on Mahalaya. You must remember that the October 10 holiday is separate, and the main Puja vacation starts from October 14 or 15. You should always check your specific school calendar or official notice to avoid confusion.

October 10 marks Mahalaya and a confirmed holiday. October 14 might be the first day of Puja vacation for some schools. October 15 is the official start of the main Puja vacation according to the Board's model list. The October-November period brings a long break covering Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, and Bhai Phota. Some schools stay closed for almost a month, while others reopen right after Lakshmi Puja.