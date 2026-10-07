Kohat: Unknown Assailants Attack Shadipur Police Check Post
According to police, the assailants opened fire on the Shadipur check post, prompting police to retaliate. The attackers fled the scene following the exchange of fire.
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The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, while police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.
It is pertinent to mention that yesterday, four Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) personnel and a traffic police officer were killed in two separate firing incidents in Dera Ismail Khan.
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