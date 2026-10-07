Kohat: Unknown Assailants Attack Shadipur Police Check Post

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat district, unidentified assailants attacked the Shadipur police check post, leaving four police personnel injured in an exchange of fire.

According to police, the assailants opened fire on the Shadipur check post, prompting police to retaliate. The attackers fled the scene following the exchange of fire.

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The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, while police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.

It is pertinent to mention that yesterday, four Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) personnel and a traffic police officer were killed in two separate firing incidents in Dera Ismail Khan.