Russia Loses Another 1,690 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russia has also lost 12,396 tanks, 443 aircraft, 35 warships and boats, 2 submarines, 356 helicopters, 25,498 armored combat vehicles (+4), 50,836 artillery systems (+51), 2,192 multiple-launch rocket systems (+8), 1,690 air defense systems (+2), 551,876 operational-tactical UAVs (+1,890), 159,128 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+577), 4,800 pieces of special equipment (+5), 5,126 cruise missiles, and 2,878 ground robotic systems (+12).

According to the statement, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking stock of the interim losses of the Russian army ahead of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's 74th birthday.

Zelensky on attacks on vessels in Bulgarian waters: Defense Forces conducted no operations in area

"Having unleashed the largest war on the continent since World War II, the Russian dictator is bringing his country closer to the brink with each passing year, and himself closer to the dustbin of history. We will continue the fight against the aggressor for the sake of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on October 6, there had been 172 combat engagements between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders along the front, 23 of them in the Pokrovsk sector.