War Update: 202 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in a Facebook post, updating on the situation as of 08:00 on October 7.

The enemy launched 85 airstrikes, including dropping 278 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 9,728 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,521 shelling attacks.

In Sumy region, Ulanove, Pysarivka, Khrapivshchyna, Seredyna-Buda, Korchakivka, Hirky, and Volfyne came under artillery fire. The area around Khrapivshchyna was also subjected to an airstrike.

The aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one concentration area of Russian personnel and one UAV command post.

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In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched three attacks near Bachivsk, Rivne, and Volfyne.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 11 attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance near Volokhivka, Starytsia, Izbytske, Zakharivka, Mala Vovcha, and Varvarivka.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy launched one attack near Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near Novomykhailivka, Nadiia, Stavky, Novoselivka, and Lyman.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks near Minkivka.

In the Kostyantynivka sector, 14 enemy attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted assault operations near Kostyantynivka, Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, and Osykove.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Defense Forces stopped 27 attacks. Russian forces concentrated their main efforts near Serhiivka and Molodetske and also launched assaults toward Kuchering Yar, Vilne, Bilytske, Vodianske, Dobropillia, and Novohryshyne.

In the Huliaipole sector, 13 Russian attacks were repelled near Hirke, Rybne, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Rivne, Kopani, Yehorivka, Novoselivka, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Stepnohirsk and Plavni.

The Russian army conducted no active operations in the Sloviansk, Oleksandrivka, and Prydniprovske sectors.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged. No signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed have been detected.

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As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to October 7, 2026, amount to approximately 1,545,950 personnel, including 1,690 over the past day.

Photo: Ministry of Defense