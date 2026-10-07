RFI Technology Solutions Acquires Mckinstry's In-Building Wireless Division

RFI Technology Solutions

RFI has acquired McKinstry's In-Building Wireless Division, bringing an experienced team of in-building wireless specialists into RFI's North American business.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RFI Technology Solutions today announced its acquisition of McKinstry's In-Building Wireless Division, bringing an experienced team of in-building wireless specialists into RFI's growing North American business.The team brings strong capability in distributed antenna systems, public safety communications, private wireless, enterprise connectivity and managed wireless services. For RFI, it is an important step toward supporting customers in North America whose buildings, campuses and critical infrastructure depend on reliable wireless coverage every day.“We're really pleased to welcome the In-Building Wireless team to RFI,” said Scott Magee, CEO of RFI Technology Solutions.“Wireless projects and services are a core part of what we do in Oceania, and this gives us the chance to bring that experience into the North American market in a meaningful way. Just as importantly, we have been closely aligned with McKinstry on the need to look after people properly through this transition.”For RFI, the transaction is a deliberate step in its move beyond product supply into more complete, solution-led services, ongoing support and lifecycle ownership. By combining the acquired team's in-building wireless expertise with RFI's broader telecommunications reach, engineering capability and customer support infrastructure, RFI will be better placed to help customers solve coverage challenges inside buildings, campuses, tunnels, stadiums and major infrastructure assets.Continuity for customers will be a key focus. The McKinstry In-Building Wireless team will continue to support current work, with RFI and McKinstry working closely together to keep projects, service delivery and customer communication moving smoothly.The transaction also reflects a shared commitment to the people who built the In-Building Wireless business and to the customer relationships they have earned over many years.Further transition details will be shared directly with customers, partners, suppliers and employees where needed.

Sandeep Chouta

RFI Technology Solutions

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RFI Technology Solutions Acquires McKinstry's In-Building Wireless Division News Provided By RFI Technology Solutions October 07, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications



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