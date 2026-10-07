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Baku Hosts 4Th International Conference On Missing Persons


2026-10-07 02:02:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The 4th international conference on the theme "Strengthening trust and developing effective mechanisms to resolve the issue of missing persons" is being held in Baku within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The conference is organized by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

The event is attended by former heads of state and government, high-ranking representatives of international organizations and foreign countries, heads of agencies dealing with missing persons, experts, representatives of non-governmental organizations, and human rights specialists, as well as ambassadors and military attachés of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan and other officials.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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