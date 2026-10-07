Baku Hosts 4Th International Conference On Missing Persons
The conference is organized by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.
The event is attended by former heads of state and government, high-ranking representatives of international organizations and foreign countries, heads of agencies dealing with missing persons, experts, representatives of non-governmental organizations, and human rights specialists, as well as ambassadors and military attachés of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan and other officials.
Will be updated
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