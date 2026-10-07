Uzbekistan, Germany Discuss 20262027 Cooperation Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Germany discussed preparations for intergovernmental negotiations on financial and technical cooperation for 2026–2027, while also reviewing prospective projects in the green economy, energy, vocational education and infrastructure at a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 6.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbek Deputy Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Akram Aliyev and Christiane Amari, Head of the Department for Central Asia, Pakistan and Afghanistan at Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The sides reviewed key areas of bilateral cooperation in social and infrastructure development and discussed prospects for expanding joint initiatives, according to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

Particular attention was given to preparations for the upcoming Intergovernmental Negotiations on Financial and Technical Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Germany for 2026–2027.

The sides discussed a range of prospective projects covering the green economy, vocational education, energy, quality infrastructure, public administration and social protection.

“Particular attention was paid to preparing for the upcoming Intergovernmental Negotiations on financial and technical cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Federal Republic of Germany for 2026–2027,” the ministry said.

The upcoming negotiations are expected to provide a framework for advancing joint initiatives in several areas of Uzbekistan's socioeconomic development, including energy transition, skills development, infrastructure and public services.

The sides also reviewed the implementation of existing joint projects and opportunities to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and ensuring the effective implementation of both ongoing and planned initiatives. The discussions underscored the focus on developing practical cooperation through new projects and expanding existing areas of financial and technical partnership.