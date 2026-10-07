Xeris Technologies Completes Major Security And Infrastructure Phase Ahead Of Mainnet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeris Technologies today announced the completion of a major security and infrastructure phase for Xeris, its independently developed Layer 1 blockchain, as the network moves through final hardening ahead of mainnet.

The company has completed a protocol security audit with CertiK, established Anchorage Digital as a banking partner for the network, and secured BodyPlex as a merchant expected to accept native XRS payments when mainnet opens. Together, the developments move Xeris beyond testnet development toward the custody, settlement and real-world payment infrastructure needed for a public network launch.

Xeris has not announced a mainnet launch date. The company says the network will move to mainnet once its final hardening process is complete. Its testnet is currently live and targeting four-second finality while processing more than 10,000 transactions per second.

CertiK Audit Completed Ahead of Mainnet

CertiK completed its security review of the Xeris protocol in August 2026. Xeris currently carries an AA partial rating on CertiK Skynet, while CertiK has also granted the Xeris team its Gold verification badge. The live Skynet score can change over time as CertiK updates its assessment.

The audit covers core components of the protocol, including its consensus architecture, cryptographic systems and transaction infrastructure.

Xeris was written from scratch in Rust rather than being forked from an existing blockchain. Its consensus system combines Proof-of-History ordering, Scrypt Proof-of-Work block production and stake-weighted leader election within a single four-second slot architecture.

Anchorage Digital to Support Mainnet Banking Infrastructure

As Xeris prepares for mainnet, Anchorage Digital is joining the network as a banking partner, with Xeris stating that the relationship will support regulated custody, fiat on- and off-ramps and institutional settlement infrastructure.

The addition is intended to give the network institutional-grade infrastructure alongside the protocol-level security architecture being developed by Xeris.

BodyPlex Plans to Accept XRS at Mainnet Launch

Xeris has also signed BodyPlex to accept XRS for real-world payments when the mainnet becomes operational.

According to Xeris, BodyPlex is expected to provide an initial merchant use case for native XRS, allowing transactions to move from the blockchain into a commercial payment environment from the opening of mainnet.

Solana XRS Holders to Migrate at Fixed 5:1 Ratio

The mainnet launch will also initiate the migration of the existing Solana-based XRS token to native XRS.

Under the migration structure published by Xeris, holders will be able to exchange five Solana-based XRS for one native XRS. The network's native decentralized exchange and launchpad are also scheduled to become available when mainnet opens.

The native XRS supply is capped at 700 million tokens, including a 500 million-token emission budget for mining, staking and attestation rewards and a 200 million-token treasury allocation.

Post-Quantum Security From Genesis

Security remains a central component of the Xeris architecture.

Every mainnet block is designed to use a hybrid signature system combining Ed25519 and CRYSTALS-Dilithium3, the post-quantum signature scheme standardized by NIST as ML-DSA. The requirement is built into the protocol from genesis rather than planned as a later network migration.

Xeris also combines three mechanisms within its consensus pipeline: Proof-of-History orders transactions, stake-weighted leader election determines block leadership, and Scrypt Proof-of-Work participates in block production. The protocol targets finality within each four-second slot.

Protocol-Level Controls for Autonomous AI Agents

The Xeris architecture also includes Ari, an on-chain delegation framework designed for autonomous software agents.

Rather than relying solely on application-level permissions, the framework is designed to allow owners to establish limits on an agent's authority at the protocol level, including permitted actions and delegation boundaries.

Xeris is positioning this architecture for an environment in which autonomous AI systems increasingly interact with digital assets and execute blockchain transactions without continuous human intervention.

Real-World Assets and Native DeFi

Xeris additionally incorporates protocol primitives for real-world asset tokenization and decentralized finance.

Its technical specification describes 23 native contract primitives spanning DeFi, real-world asset tokenization through Ricardian contracts, AI-agent delegation and other blockchain functions.

Native components planned for mainnet include a decentralized exchange, automated market maker, launchpad and on-chain governance infrastructure.

Mainnet Enters Final Hardening

With the security audit completed and custody, settlement and merchant infrastructure being assembled, Xeris is now concentrating on final network hardening before opening mainnet.

The company has deliberately not published a launch date and says it will bring the network online when the chain is ready rather than commit to a predetermined deadline.

About Xeris Technologies

Xeris Technologies develops Xeris, a patent-pending Layer 1 blockchain written in Rust and designed around triple-consensus security, four-second finality, post-quantum signatures, autonomous-agent infrastructure, native DeFi and real-world asset tokenization.

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