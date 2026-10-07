Sereact, Zalando And CEVA Logistics Start AI-Powered, Automated Returns Handling In Germany And Poland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dual-arm robotic systems enter live operations, marking the first milestone in a strategic partnership to scale AI-driven returns handling across Europe



CEVA Logistics deploys Sereact's AI-powered dual-arm robotic systems for Zalando returns handling at sites in Greven, Germany, and Świebodzin, Poland.

Powered by Cortex, Sereact's Physical AI platform, the systems autonomously grasp, identify, and sort fashion returns without requiring per-item training or fixed SKU profiles.

The deployment marks the first operational milestone in scaling returns automation across Europe, backed by Zalando joining Sereact's Series B as a strategic investor in July 2026. Delivered via a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, the systems take on repetitive tasks to lower physical strain, enabling warehouse teams to transition toward station supervision, exception management, and quality control.

STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sereact, Zalando and CEVA Logistics today announced the launch of AI-powered automated returns processing across key fulfillment facilities in Germany (Greven) and Poland (Świebodzin). Powered by Cortex, Sereact's physical AI platform, the dual-arm robotic systems have entered live operations to autonomously process returned fashion items, marking the initial phase of a broader initiative to scale returns automation across Europe.

Returns management remains one of the most complex operations in fashion eCommerce logistics. Returned items often arrive poorly packed and disheveled. The uniqueness of the state of the returned items defies conventional robotic pre-programming. Sereact's Cortex platform groups previously unseen objects-identifying, grasping and sorting items dynamically without requiring article-specific training or pre-determined article sets.

Delivered as a Robotics-as-a-Service model, the deployment represents the first operational milestone of the strategic collaboration.

In July, Zalando joined Sereact's Series B round as a strategic investor, and the partners are actively collaborating to scale intelligent automation across their shared European logistics footprint.

The technology is designed to work alongside humans. By taking on highly repetitive handling, the robotic system reduces physical strain on employees, allowing them to upskill into higher-value roles where human expertise and judgement are required.

“At the heart of our collaboration with Sereact and CEVA is a fundamental belief: true innovation happens when technology and human potential advance together. By solving the most complex challenges in modern fulfilment today, we are actively shaping the future of e-commerce logistics for fashion and lifestyle”

Masood Choudhry, SVP Logistics, Zalando

“One of the toughest challenges is returns handling, due to its extreme operational nature and scale, unpredictable volumes, manual quality checks, seasonality, value decay, and a disproportionately high cost per unit. Our Robotics-as-a-Service model classifies items faster, reduces manual touchpoints, and delivers consistent, predictable quality on a large scale. For our customers, this transforms returns from a cost driver into a controlled, high‐performance service.”

Chris Walton, SVP Contract Logistics, CEVA Logistics

“Returns are the hardest manipulation problem in fashion logistics. If a system only works on articles it has seen before, it does not work in a returns operation at all. Running this in production with CEVA at Zalando volumes is the strongest proof point we have.”

Dr. Ralf Gulde, CEO and Co-Founder, Sereact

About Sereact

Sereact develops Physical AI software that enables robots to grasp, identify and handle objects they have never seen before. Founded in Stuttgart by Dr. Ralf Gulde and Marc Tuscher, the company raised a $116 million Series B in 2026. Customers include Zalando, IKEA, DHL, Rohlik, Arvato, alza.cz, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Truck.

For more information, visit: sereact.ai

About CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides global supply chain solutions to connect people, products and providers all around the world. Headquartered in Marseille, France, CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of end-to-end, customized solutions in contract logistics and air, ocean, ground and finished vehicle transport in more than 170 countries worldwide thanks to its approximately 110,000 employees at more than 1,700 facilities. With 2025 revenue of US$18.3 billion, CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

About Zalando

Founded in Berlin in 2008, Zalando is the leading European technology platform for fashion and lifestyle. The Zalando group connects 62 million active customers with more than 7,000 brands across 29 markets. Our operations are built on a unique AI-powered data and infrastructure platform. For our customers, our multi-app approach - comprising Zalando, ABOUT YOU, and Lounge by Zalando - delivers an inspiring, highly personalised shopping experience, serving different customers with different needs. For our partners, we are building the operating system for e-commerce. Through ZEOS, Tradebyte, and SCAYLE, we open our logistics, software, and service capabilities to brands and retailers, enabling them to seamlessly scale their businesses across borders.

For further information, please visit: corporate.zalando.com/en

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