VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Positive Operational Updates
|Vaalco Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)
|+00 1 713 543 3422
|Website:
|Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations)
|+00 1 713 543 3422
|Al Petrie / Chris Delange
|Camarco (Financial PR)
|Georgia Edmonds / Rebecca Waterworth (UK)
| +44 20 3757 4980
|Rosie Driscoll (US)
|+00 1 771 241 3164
Forward Looking Statements
Information in this press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws and other applicable laws and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“forecast,”“outlook,”“aim,”“target,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“may,”“likely,”“plan” and“probably” or similar words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) estimates of future drilling, production, sales and costs of acquiring crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; (ii) expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth and potential of Vaalco's operations, project pipeline and investments, and schedule and anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom; (iii) expectations regarding future acquisitions, investments or divestitures; (iv) expectations of future dividends; (v) expectations of future balance sheet strength; and (vi) expectations of future equity and enterprise value.
Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of Vaalco; the ability to generate cash flows that, along with cash on hand, will be sufficient to support operations and cash requirements; risks related to early production data not being indicative of long-term performance; and the risks described under the caption“Risk Factors” in Vaalco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.
Any forward-looking statement made by Vaalco in this press release, is based only on information currently available to Vaalco and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Vaalco undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Inside Information
This announcement contains inside information as defined in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse which is part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“MAR”) and is made in accordance with the Company's obligations under article 17 of MAR. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Vaalco is Matthew Powers, Corporate Secretary of Vaalco.
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