(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 7 October 2026 Transaction in own shares Admiral Group plc (the“ Company”) announces that for the period 30 September 2026 to 6 October 2026 it has purchased for cancellation 250,000 of its ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ('ordinary shares'), as detailed below, through the Company's broker UBS AG, London Branch (" UBS ") as part of its buy-back announced on 30 September 2026.

Date of Purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased Volume weighted average price (GB pence) Highest Price per share (GB pence) Lowest Price per share (GB pence) Trading venue 30 September 2026 22,000 3,647.5156 3,686.00 3,620.00 London Stock Exchange 30 September 2026 19,000 3,642.0444 3,684.00 3,620.00 BATS Europe 30 September 2026 6,000 3,642.8340 3,680.00 3,622.00 Chi-X Europe 30 September 2026 3,000 3,643.1220 3,674.00 3,622.00 Aquis 01 October 2026 22,126 3580.7399 3596.00 3554.00 London Stock Exchange 01 October 2026 18,874 3579.9839 3596.00 3558.00 BATS Europe 01 October 2026 6,000 3580.2047 3592.00 3564.00 Chi-X Europe 01 October 2026 3,000 3580.6727 3592.00 3564.00 Aquis 02 October 2026 22,737 3,600.4567 3,632.00 3,580.00 London Stock Exchange 02 October 2026 18,442 3,598.0853 3,632.00 3,574.00 BATS Europe 02 October 2026 5,821 3,597.7007 3,624.00 3,578.00 Chi-X Europe 02 October 2026 3,000 3,597.3713 3,624.00 3,576.00 Aquis 05 October 2026 22,125 3601.6494 3622.00 3576.00 London Stock Exchange 05 October 2026 18,913 3602.7581 3622.00 3576.00 BATS Europe 05 October 2026 5,667 3602.9642 3626.00 3580.00 Chi-X Europe 05 October 2026 3,295 3602.7781 3616.00 3574.00 Aquis 06 October 2026 22,084 3616.5730 3658.00 3590.00 London Stock Exchange 06 October 2026 19,013 3616.5150 3656.00 3592.00 BATS Europe 06 October 2026 5,617 3616.6028 3656.00 3588.00 Chi-X Europe 06 October 2026 3,286 3615.6762 3654.00 3594.00 Aquis

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares reported above, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,054,676 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,054,676) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

From the commencement of the share buy-back programme on 30 September 2026, the Company has purchased 250,000 ordinary shares in aggregate at a weighted average price of 3,608.57p per ordinary share.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, a full breakdown of the individual purchases of ordinary shares made by UBS on behalf of the Company can be found in the link to this announcement.

Schedule of purchases - 30.06.26 - 06.10.26

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Sian Broad ...

Investors/ Analysts:

Jelena Bjelanovic ...

Attachment

Schedule of purchases - 30.06.26 - 06.10.26