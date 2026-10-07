(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ICG Enterprise Trust plc

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 July 2026

7 October 2026

Highlights



Six-month period demonstrating growth across multiple investment areas, positive net Portfolio cashflow and selective investment

NAV per Share of 2,091p at 31 July 2026. HY NAV per Share Total Return of 3.3% and 5-year annualised return of 8.4%

Portfolio Return on a Sterling Basis of 3.6% over the six months, driven by Directs

Portfolio reporting LTM revenue growth of 11% and EBITDA growth of 16%1

Total Proceeds of £84m, of which £32m came from exits of two of our top 30 companies (Curium, Yudo). A further ~£70m of proceeds expected to be received in coming quarters from two further large exits (Exail, Ambassador Theatre Group)

24 Full Exits at a weighted-average Multiple of Cost of 3.0x and Uplift to Carrying Value of 9.4%

Continuing to invest selectively: Total New Investments of £65m and New Fund Commitments of £104m £20m buybacks executed in H1, increasing NAV per Share by 14.9p (0.7%). Q2 dividend of 9.5p per share; Board intention remains to pay total FY27 dividends of at least 42p per share (FY26: 39p)





Oliver Gardey Portfolio Manager, ICG Enterprise Trust ICGT's Portfolio demonstrated the resilient growth we seek against a volatile market backdrop. The Portfolio Return on a Sterling Basis was 3.6% for the six months, with Portfolio performance strengthening in Q2.

Supporting this growth is our diversification across multiple investment areas. Notable strong performers in Q2 include Brooks Automation (benefitting from demand for semiconductors), Greenix (pest control) and CohnReznick (accounting) – returns were not reliant on any single sector or investment thesis. Underlying portfolio companies continued to grow, with LTM revenue and EBITDA increasing by 11% and 16% respectively1.

We generated Total Proceeds of £84m in the period, and we have been selective in how we allocate our capital. We have a progressive dividend policy, executed £20m in buybacks in the period and are continuing to invest across the cycle, making Total New Investments of £65m.

Economic and geopolitical uncertainty continue to impact private equity, which as an asset class is experiencing lower levels of transaction activity than it did in the decade running up to 2021. This environment makes our capital even more important to our underlying managers and reinforces the long-term nature of our partnership with them. With high liquidity and low net debt, ICGT has flexibility for new investments, buybacks and dividends to continue to optimise returns for shareholders.

1 EBITDA, based on Enlarged Perimeter covering 69% of the Portfolio





PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Annualised Performance to 31 July 2026 3 months 6 months 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis 3.3% 3.2% 6.1% 6.8% 10.2% 14.7% NAV per Share Total Return 3.3% 3.3% 4.4% 5.0% 8.4% 12.2% Share Price Total Return 8.9% (4.8)% (0.6)% 10.0% 8.7% 12.2% FTSE All-Share Index Total Return 5.6% 7.9% 21.6% 15.6% 11.6% 8.6%





Half-year ended: Jul 2022 Jul 2023 Jul 2024 Jul 2025 Jul 2026 Fund performance

Portfolio return (local currency) 7.4% 4.6% 3.8% 2.1% 3.2% Portfolio return (sterling) 12.4% 1.6% 2.6% 0.1% 3.6% NAV £1,269m £1,290m £1,274m £1,286m £1,272m NAV per Share Total Return (%) 10.9% 0.8% 2.8% (0.7)% 3.3% Investment activity

New Investments £144m £64m £104m £113m £65m As % opening Portfolio 12% 5% 8% 7% 5% Total Proceeds £107m £94m £86m £222m £84m As % opening Portfolio 9% 7% 6% 15% 6% Shareholder returns

Closing share price 1,166p 1,174p 1,340p 1,488p 1,440p Total declared dividends per share 14p 16p 17p 18p 19p Share Price Total Return (1.6)% 2.9% 10.3% 12.6% (4.8)% Total shareholder distributions £15m £17m £33m £28m £33m As % opening NAV 1% 1% 3% 2% 3%





Period ended 31 July 2026 Primary Direct Secondary Total ICG-managed Local Currency return 2.6% 6.8% (3.2)% 3.2% 6.2% Sterling return 2.8% 7.4% (2.2)% 3.6% 6.5% New Investments £32m £14m £19m £65m £21m Total Proceeds £49m £22m £13m £84m £39m New Fund Commitments £104m - - £104m £22m Closing Portfolio value £703m £483m £197m £1,383m £407m % Total Portfolio 50.9% 34.9% 14.2% 100.0% 29.4%





COMPANY TIMETABLE

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 11:30 BST today. A link for the presentation can be found on the Results & Reports page of the Company website. A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

FY27 Second Interim Dividend Ex-dividend date 12 November 2026 Record date 13 November 2026 Dividend payment date 27 November 2026





ENQUIRIES

Institutional investors and analysts: Martin Li, Shareholder Relations +44 (0) 20 3545 1816

Nathan Brown, Deutsche Numis +44 (0) 20 7260 1426

David Harris, Cadarn Capital +44 (0) 20 7019 9042

Media: Clare Glynn, Corporate Communications +44 (0) 20 3545 1850





ABOUT ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable, cash-generative private companies, primarily in Europe and the US, while offering the added benefit to shareholders of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly as well as through funds managed by ICG plc and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

NOTES

Included in this document are Alternative Performance Measures (“APMs”). APMs have been used if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company, and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers and its previously reported results. The Glossary includes further details of APMs and reconciliations to UK-adopted International Accounting Standards ("IFRS") measures, where appropriate.

In the Manager's Review and Supplementary Information, all performance figures are stated on a Total Return basis (i.e. including the effect of re-invested dividends). ICG Alternative Investment Limited, a regulated subsidiary of Intermediate Capital Group plc, acts as the Manager of the Company.

DISCLAIMER

The information contained herein and on the pages that follow does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to acquire or subscribe for, any securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is unlawful or would impose any unfulfilled registration, qualification, publication or approval requirements on ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (the "Company") or its affiliates or agents. Equity securities in the Company have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa (each an“Excluded Jurisdiction”). The equity securities in the Company referred to herein and on the pages that follow may not be offered or sold within an Excluded Jurisdiction, or to any U.S. person ("U.S. Person") as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or to any national, resident or citizen of an Excluded Jurisdiction.

The information on the pages that follow may contain forward looking statements. Any statement other than a statement of historical fact is a forward looking statement. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward looking statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward looking statement, which speaks only as of the date of its issuance.





CHAIR'S FOREWORD

Dear fellow shareholders,

ICG Enterprise Trust's NAV per Share Total Return was 3.3% for the six months to 31 July 2026. The growth was driven by a number of co-investments spread across multiple investment areas as well as by the £20m of accretive buybacks we executed during the period. The performance is discussed in more detail in the Investment Manager's Review.

I believe our portfolio composition remains one of the key attractions of ICGT. We are not a sector-specific or theme-specific investor; instead we focus on company characteristics, such as profitability and strong cash generation. This should offer more resilience in the face of market headwinds.

As a Board we are focused on ensuring ICGT is positioned to deliver attractive long-term growth, with disciplined capital allocation across new investments, buybacks and dividends. During the period we made £65m Total New Investments, and returned £33m to shareholders: £13m through our progressive dividend policy and £20m through our two buyback programmes.

Over the last five years, ICGT has generated a cumulative 49% NAV per Share Total Return and a 52% Share Price Total Return, representing 8.4% and 8.7% respectively on an annualised basis.

In June 2026, the Company announced a 20% reduction in the management fee cap, to be implemented over the next two financial years. From 1 February 2027 the management fee cap will be reduced to 1.125% of NAV and from 1 February 2028 the cap will be reduced to 1.00% of NAV.

There has been significant attention recently on structures that give individual investors access to alternative investments, including private equity. While much of the debate has focused on newer fund structures, investment trusts have provided access to private markets for many years and continue to offer a differentiated proposition for long-term investors. As a Board and Manager, we continue to work hard to increase demand for our shares and welcome efforts across the industry to improve awareness, understanding and accessibility of investment trusts.

On behalf of the Board, thank you for your continued support.

Jane Tufnell

Chair

6 October 2026





MANAGER'S REVIEW

Alternative Performance Measures

The Board and the Manager monitor the financial performance of the Company on the basis of Alternative Performance Measures (APM), which are non-IFRS measures. The APM predominantly form the basis of the financial measures discussed in this review, which the Board believes assists shareholders in assessing their investment and the delivery of the investment strategy.

The Company holds certain investments in subsidiary entities. The substantive difference between APM and IFRS is the treatment of the assets and liabilities of these subsidiaries. The APM basis“looks through” these subsidiaries to the underlying assets and liabilities they hold, and it reports the investments as the Portfolio APM, gross of the liability in respect of the Co-investment Incentive Scheme. Under IFRS, the Company and its subsidiaries are reported separately. The assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries, which include the liability in respect of the Co-investment Incentive Scheme, are presented on the face of the IFRS balance sheet as a single carrying value. The same is true for the IFRS and APM basis of the Cash flow statement.

The following table sets out IFRS metrics and the APM equivalents:

IFRS (£m) 31 July 2026 31 July 2025 APM (£m) 31 July 2026 31 July 2025 Investments 1,341.6 1,361.5 Portfolio 1,382.9 1,415.6 NAV 1,271.9 1,286.3 Cash flows from the sale of portfolio investments 14.6 42.5 Total Proceeds 83.8 222.2 Cash flows related to the purchase of portfolio investments 18.6 17.5 Total New Investment 65.0 113.1

The Glossary includes definitions for all APM and, where appropriate, a reconciliation between APM and IFRS.

Why private equity

Every day the lives of those living and working in the US and Western Europe are touched by companies owned by private equity: retailers, payments processors, home security, pet food, health services – the list is long. What typically unites these businesses is that they are profitable and cash generative. These businesses are actively managed by their shareholders, with management teams heavily incentivised to generate returns. Increasingly companies with these characteristics are choosing to grow under private equity ownership and to stay private for longer. Within that, ICGT focuses on a subset of those companies that we expect will generate resilient growth. As more businesses are owned by private equity, we believe it is a structurally attractive allocation within an investment portfolio, with a track record of attractive returns, and significant opportunity to continue that trajectory.

A share in ICGT gives you access to a unique portfolio of private companies.

Our investment strategy

Within developed markets, we focus on investing in buyouts of profitable, cash-generative businesses that exhibit resilient growth characteristics, which we believe will generate strong long-term compounding returns across economic cycles.

We take an active approach to Portfolio construction, with a flexible mandate that enables us to deploy capital in Primary, Secondary and Direct Investments. Geographically, we focus on the developed markets of North America and Europe which have deep and mature private equity markets.

Medium-term target Five-year average 2 31 July 2026 Target Portfolio composition 1 Investment category Primary ~40-50% 53% 51% Direct ~30-35% 31% 35% Secondary ~25-30% 16% 14% Geography North America ~50% 46% 49% Europe (inc. UK) ~50% 48% 46% Other - 6% 5% 1. As a percentage of Portfolio

2. Five year average is the linear average of FY exposures for FY23 - FY26 and H1 FY27





ICG Enterprise Trust benefits from access to ICG-managed funds and Direct investments, which represented 29.4% of the Portfolio value at period end and generated a 6.2% return on a local currency basis.





Performance overview

At 31 July 2026, our Portfolio was valued at £1,383m, and the Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis for the first half of the financial year was 3.2% (H1 FY26: 2.1%).

Due to the geographic diversification of our Portfolio, the reported value is impacted by changes in foreign exchange rates. During the period, FX movements affected the Portfolio positively by £5.7m, driven primarily by appreciation of the US Dollar. In Sterling terms, Portfolio growth during the period was 3.6%.

The net result for shareholders was that ICG Enterprise Trust generated a NAV per Share Total Return of 3.3% during H1 FY27, ending the period with a NAV per Share of 2,091p.

Movement in the Portfolio

£m Six months to 31 July 2026 Six months to 31 July 2025 Opening Portfolio 1,352.9 1,523.1 Total New Investments 65.0 113.1 Total Proceeds (83.8) (222.2) Portfolio net cashflow (18.8) (109.1) Valuation movement1 43.1 31.7 Currency movement 5.7 (30.1) Closing Portfolio 1,382.9 1,415.6 1 92% of the Portfolio valuations are dated 30 June 2026 or later (H1 FY26: 92%)





NAV per Share Total Return Six months to

31 July 2026 Six months to

31 July 2025 % Portfolio growth (local currency) 3.2% 2.1% % currency movement 0.4% (2.0)% % Portfolio growth (Sterling) 3.6% 0.1% Impact of gearing 0.2% -% Finance costs and other expenses (0.4)% (0.7)% Management fee (0.5)% (0.6)% Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual (0.3)% (0.2)% Impact of share buybacks 0.7% 0.7% NAV per Share Total Return 3.3% (0.7)%

For Q2 the Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis was 3.3% and the NAV per Share Total Return was 3.3%.

Executing our investment strategy

Commitments

in the period Total New Investments

in the period Growth

in the period Total Proceeds

in the period Making commitments to funds, which expect to be drawn over 3 to 5 years Cash deployments into portfolio companies, either through funds or directly Driving growth and value creation of our portfolio companies Cash realisations of investments in Portfolio companies, plus Fund Disposals £104m

(H1 FY26: £108m) £65m

(H1 FY26: £113m) £ 43 m

(H1 FY26: £32m) £ 84 m

(H1 FY26: £222m)

Commitments

Our structure and flexible investment mandate enables us to commit through the cycle, maintaining vintage diversification for our Portfolio and sowing the seeds for future growth.

During the period we made nine new fund Commitments totalling £104m, including £22m to funds managed by ICG plc, as detailed below:

Fund Manager Commitment during the period Local currency £ ICG Europe IX ICG €25.0m £21.5m Gridiron VI Gridiron $25.0m £18.7m The Resolute Fund VII TJC $20.0m £14.9m Archimed Med Platform III Archimed €15.0m £12.8m Valeas II Valeas $15.0m £11.2m SkyKnight V SkyKnight $10.0m £7.5m Cinven Strategic Fund 2 Cinven €10.0m £8.6m Archimed Med IV Archimed €5.0m £4.3m InvestIndustrial LMM IV Investindustrial €5.0m £4.3m

At 31 July 2026, ICG Enterprise Trust had outstanding Undrawn Commitments of £701m, of which £522m were to funds within their Investment Periods and £179m to funds outside their Investment Periods:

Movement in outstanding Commitments Year to 31 July 2026 £m Undrawn Commitments as at 1 February 2026 635.3 New Fund Commitments 104.0 New Commitments relating to Co-investments 15.0 Drawdowns (65.0) Currency and other movements, including repayment of commitments which can be reinvested 11.7 Undrawn commitments as at 31 July 2026 701.0 Undrawn Commitments – funds in Investment Period 522.0 Undrawn Commitments – funds outside Investment Period 179.0

ICGT's overcommitment ratio at 31 July 2026 was 40.2% (31 July 2025: 30.6%), with the increase driven by maintaining commitments to our managers against a backdrop of continued lower investment activity:

31 July 2026

£m 31 July 2025

£m Total Undrawn Commitments 701.0 581.5 Total available liquidity (including facility) (190.2) (187.4) Overcommitment net of total available liquidity 510.8 394.1 Overcommitment % of net asset value 40.2% 30.6%

Commitments are made in the funds' underlying currencies. The currency split of the undrawn commitments at 31 July 2026 was as follows:

31 July 2026 31 July 2025 Undrawn Commitments £m % £m % US Dollar 412.4 58.8% 320.9 55.2% Euro 263.1 37.6% 234.7 40.4% Sterling 25.5 3.6% 25.9 4.4% Total 701.0 100.0% 581.5 100.0%

Investments

Total New Investments of £65m were made during the period, of which £21m (32%) were into ICG managed investments. New investment by category detailed in the table below:

Investment Category

Cost (£m) % of New Investments Primary 31.8 49.0% Direct 14.2 21.8% Secondary 19.0 29.2% Total 65.0 100.0%

The largest underlying company new investment is listed below. No other new underlying company investments in the period were above £1.0m:

Investment Description Manager Country Cost £m 1 Pharmacy2U Operator of an online pharmacy business G Square United Kingdom 13.0

1 Represents ICG Enterprise Trust's indirect investment (share of fund cost) plus any direct investments in the period.

Growth

The portfolio grew by £43 million (+3.2%) on a Local Currency Basis in the six months to 31 July 2026.

Growth across the Portfolio was split as follows:



By investment type: growth was spread across Direct 6.8% and Primary 2.6%, offset by Secondary (3.2)% By geography: North America and Europe experienced growth of 0.6% and 6.5% respectively

Key contributors to portfolio growth in the period include Exail and Ambassador Theatre Group, where valuations were marked up to the expected sale price.

The growth in the Portfolio is underpinned by the performance of our Portfolio companies, which delivered robust financial performance during the period:

Top 30 Enlarged Perimeter Portfolio coverage 38% 69% Last Twelve Months ('LTM') revenue growth 8.4% 11.3% LTM EBITDA growth 13.7% 16.2% Net Debt / EBITDA 4.8x 4.8x Enterprise Value / EBITDA 16.7x 15.8x Note: values are weighted averages for the respective portfolio segment; see Glossary for definition and calculation methodology

Quoted company exposure

We do not actively invest in publicly quoted companies but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used as a route to exit an investment. In these cases, exit timing typically lies with the manager with whom we have invested.

At 31 July 2026, ICG Enterprise Trust's exposure to quoted companies was valued at £31.3m, equivalent to 2.3% of the Portfolio value (31 January 2026: 3.9%). Exposure to Chewy, our largest listed exposure, decreased from 1.2% of Portfolio Value at 31 January 2026 to 0.8% at 31 July 2026, driven predominantly by a 23% decline in its share price in the period.

At 31 July 2026 Chewy was the only quoted investment that individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:

Company Ticker 31 July 2026

% of Portfolio value Chewy CHWY-US 0.8% Other companies 1.5% Total 2.3%

Realisations

During the first half of FY27, the ICG Enterprise Trust Portfolio generated Total Proceeds of £84m. The biggest contributor was the exit of Curium Pharma, a Direct investment alongside ICG Strategic Equity III, which generated proceeds of £23m in the period.

Realisation activity during the period included 24 Full Exits generating proceeds of £55m. These were completed at a weighted average Uplift to Carrying Value of 9.4% and represent a weighted average Multiple to Cost of 3.0x for those investments. Realisation activity over the last twelve months included 60 Full Exits, which were completed at a weighted average Uplift to Carrying Value of 10% and represented a weighted average Multiple to Cost of 3.1x.

The five largest underlying realisations in the period were as follows:

Realisation Description Manager Country Proceeds £m 1 Curium Pharma Supplier of nuclear medicine diagnostic pharmaceuticals ICG United Kingdom 23.3 Yudo Manufacturer of hot runner systems ICG South Korea 8.5 SGB-SMIT Manufacturer of transformers for electricity power transmission and distribution One Equity Partners Germany 5.1 PSB Academy Provider of private tertiary education ICG Singapore 4.1 Hanson Wade Organiser of B2B conferences for pharmaceutical and biotech industries Graphite United Kingdom 3.4 Total of 5 largest underlying realisations 44.4

1 Represents the total direct and indirect proceeds received from each investment by ICG Enterprise Trust

Balance sheet and liquidity

Net assets at 31 July 2026 were £1,271.9m, equal to 2,091p NAV per share.

At 31 July 2026, the drawn debt was £85.8m (31 January 2026: £66.6m), resulting in a net debt position of £66.4m (31 January 2026: £32.8m). At 31 July 2026, the Portfolio represented 109% of net assets (31 January 2026: 106%).

£m % of net assets Portfolio 1,382.9 108.7% Cash 19.4 1.5% Drawn debt (85.8) (6.7)% Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual (41.6) (3.3)% Other net current liabilities (3.0) (0.2)% Net assets 1,271.9 100.0%

Our objective is to be fully invested through the cycle, while ensuring that we have sufficient financial resources to be able to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities as they arise.

ICG Enterprise Trust has access to a €300m credit facility. During the period the maturity was extended by a year to May 2030. The drawn margin has decreased to 290bps (from 300-320bps). The fee on undrawn amounts remains 115bps.

At 31 July 2026, ICG Enterprise Trust had a cash balance of £19.4m (31 January 2026: £33.8m) and total available liquidity of £190.2m (31 January 2026: £227.1m).

£m Cash at 31 January 2026 33.8 Total Proceeds 83.8 New investments (65.0) Net debt drawn down 19.2 Dividends and buybacks (32.7) Management fees (7.9) FX and other expenses (11.8) Cash at 31 July 2026 19.4 Available undrawn debt facilities 170.8 Total available liquidity 190.2

Dividend and share buyback

ICG Enterprise Trust has a progressive dividend policy alongside two share buyback programmes to return capital to shareholders.

Dividends

The Board has declared a dividend of 9.5p per share in respect of the second quarter, taking total dividends for the period to 19p (H1 FY26: 18p). It remains the Board's intention to declare total dividends of at least 42p per share for the financial year, which would be an increase of 8% on the previous financial year (FY26: 39p).

Share buybacks

The following purchases have been made under the Company's share buyback programme:

Long-term Opportunistic Total H1 FY27 3 Since inception 1 H1 FY27 3 Since inception 2 H1 FY27 3 Since

inception Number of shares purchased 504,421 4,258,610 894,735 3,418,131 1,399,156 7,676,741 % of opening shares since buyback started 2.0% 11.2% Capital returned to shareholders £7.2m £53.6m £12.8m £45.0m £20.0m £98.6m Number of days shares have been acquired 40 304 10 33 50 337 Weighted average discount to last reported NAV 30.9% 35.9% 31.0% 33.8% 31.0% 34.9% NAV per Share accretion (p) 14.9 90.3 NAV per Share accretion (% of NAV) 0.7% 4.5%

1. Since October 2022 (which was when the long-term share buyback programme was launched) up to and including 31 July 2026.

2. Since May 2024 (which was when the opportunistic buyback programme was launched) up to and including 31 July 2026.

3. Based on date of settlement.

Note: aggregate consideration excludes commission, PTM and SDRT.

Voting of shares held in CT Savings Plans

In line with the majority of other investment trusts with substantial CT Savings Plan shareholdings, the Board has accepted the application of proportional voting by the plan administrator of the various CT Savings Plans. This will be applied in accordance with the terms of such plans.

Foreign exchange rates

The details of relevant FX rates applied in this report are provided in the table below:

Average rate for six months to Period end rate 31 July 2026 31 July 2025 31 July 2026 31 July 2025 GBP:EUR 1.1563 1.1807 1.1696 1.1571 GBP:USD 1.3424 1.3171 1.3483 1.3207 EUR:USD 1.1610 1.1161 1.1527 1.1416

Activity since the period end

Notable activity between 1 August 2026 and 31 August 2026 included: One new fund commitment of £45m; Total New Investments of £2.5m; and Total Proceeds of £6.7m.

ICG Private Equity Fund Investments Team

6 October 2026

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

This section presents supplementary information regarding the Portfolio (see Manager's Review and the Glossary for further details and definitions).

Portfolio composition

Portfolio by calendar year of investment % of value of underlying investments

31 July 2026 % of value of underlying investments

31 July 2025 2026 5.0% -% 2025 11.6% 5.2% 2024 11.5% 10.8% 2023 8.3% 8.0% 2022 18.7% 19.0% 2021 22.3% 24.1% 2020 6.4% 8.6% 2019 7.5% 9.6% 2018 3.0% 4.4% 2017 and older 5.7% 10.3% Total 100.0% 100.0%





Portfolio by sector % of value of underlying investments

31 July 2026 % of value of underlying investments

31 July 2025 TMT 27.7% 29.0% Consumer goods and services 15.3% 17.1% Healthcare 12.3% 13.3% Industrials 10.3% 8.6% Business services 10.0% 10.2% Financials 8.8% 9.3% Education 4.9% 5.8% Leisure 2.2% 3.2% Other 8.6% 3.5% Total 100.0% 100.0%





Portfolio by fund currency 1 31 July 2026

£m 31 July 2026

% 31 July 2025

£m 31 July 2025

% USD 778.7 56.3% 780.9 55.2% EUR 491.7 35.6% 507.8 35.9% GBP 112.5 8.1% 126.8 9.0% Total 1,382.9 100.0% 1,415.6 100.0% 1 Currency exposure by reference to the reporting currency of each fund or direct investment.

Portfolio Dashboard

The tables below provide disclosure on the composition and dispersion of financial and operational performance for the Top 30 and the Enlarged Perimeter. At 31 July 2026, the Top 30 Companies represented 38% of the Portfolio by value and the Enlarged Perimeter represented 69% of total Portfolio value. This information is prepared on a value-weighted basis, based on contribution to Portfolio value at 31 July 2026.

% of value at 31 July 2026 Sector exposure Top 30 Enlarged Perimeter TMT 36.6% 29.7% Consumer goods and services 11.0% 13.2% Business services 19.0% 12.9% Industrials 15.8% 15.4% Healthcare 8.0% 11.0% Leisure 3.1% 3.2% Education 6.5% 6.8% Financials -% 4.2% Other - % 3.6% Total 100.0% 100.0%





% of value at 31 July 2026 Geographic exposure 1 Top 30 Enlarged Perimeter North America 47.7% 46.2% Europe 52.3% 52.9% Other -% 0.9% Total 100.0% 100.0% 1 Geographic exposure is calculated by reference to the location of the headquarters of the underlying Portfolio companies





% of value at 31 July 2026 LTM revenue growth Top 30 Enlarged Perimeter <0% 20.4% 20.0% 0-10% 48.3% 40.0% 10-20% 10.0% 14.0% 20-30% 12.1% 9.1% >30% 6.9% 10.4% n.a 2.3% 6.6% Weighted average 8.4% 11.3% Note: for consistency, any excluded investments are excluded for all dispersion analysis.





% of value at 31 July 2026 LTM EBITDA growth Top 30 Enlarged Perimeter <0% 17.9% 17.3% 0-10% 42.9% 34.0% 10-20% 15.6% 18.5% 20-30% 3.2% 7.0% >30% 18.3% 16.3% n.a 2.3% 6.9% Weighted average 13.7% 16.2% Note: for consistency, any excluded investments are excluded for all dispersion analysis.





% of value at 31 July 2026 EV/EBITDA multiple Top 30 Enlarged Perimeter 0-10x 6.3% 10.9% 10-12x 14.1% 13.9% 12-13x 8.1% 7.3% 13-15x 15.6% 17.1% 15-17x 14.6% 14.0% 17-20x 13.2% 11.3% >20x 28.1% 21.1% n.a. -% 4.5% Weighted average 16.7x 15.8x Note: for consistency, any excluded investments are excluded for all dispersion analysis.







% of value at 31 July 2026 Net Debt / EBITDA Top 30 Enlarged Perimeter <2x 14.7% 12.1% 2-4x 13.4% 15.7% 4-5x 21.3% 21.4% 5-6x 21.1% 18.3% 6-7x 18.2% 14.5% >7x 11.3% 12.1% n.a. -% 6.0% Weighted average 4.8x 4.8x Note: for consistency, any excluded investments are excluded for all dispersion analysis.

Top 30 companies

The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise Trust had the largest investments by value at 31 July 2026. The valuations are gross of underlying managers fees and carried interest.

Company Manager Year of investment Country Value as a % of Portfolio 1 Exail Provider of autonomous systems for the aerospace and maritime sectors ICG 2022 France 3.4% 2 Circana Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers New Mountain 2022 United States 2.2% 3 Visma Provider of business management software and outsourcing services Hg / ICG 2017/ 2020 / 2024 Norway 2.0% 4 Ambassador Theatre Group Operator of theatres and ticketing platforms ICG 2021 United Kingdom 1.7% 5 Davies Group Provider of speciality business process outsourcing services BC 2021 United Kingdom 1.6% 6 Vistage Provider of CEO leadership and coaching for small and mid-size businesses in the US Gridiron 2022 United States 1.6% 7 Crucial Learning Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development Leeds Equity 2019 United States 1.4% 8 Minimax Supplier of fire protection systems and services ICG 2018 / 2024 / 2025 Germany 1.4% 9 Leaf Home Solutions Provider of home maintenance services Gridiron 2016 / 2025 United States 1.4% 10 DomusVi Operator of nursing homes ICG 2017 / 2021 France 1.3% 11 Brooks Automation Provider of semiconductor manufacturing solutions TH Lee 2021 / 2022 United States 1.3% 12 KronosNet Provider of tech-enabled customer engagement and business solutions ICG 2022 Spain 1.2% 13 Audiotonix Manufacturer of audio mixing consoles PAI 2024 United Kingdom 1.2% 14 European Camping Group Operator of premium campsites and holiday parks PAI 2021 / 2022 / 2023 / 2025 France 1.2% 15 Planet Payment Provider of integrated payments services focused on hospitality and luxury retail Eurazeo / ICG 2021 Ireland 1.2% 16 Class Valuation Provider of residential mortgage appraisal management services Gridiron 2021 United States 1.2% 17 Precisely Provider of enterprise software Clearlake / ICG 2021 / 2022 United States 1.2% 18 DigiCert Provider of enterprise security solutions ICG 2021 United States 1.1% 19 Multiversity Provider of online higher education CVC / ICG 2024 Italy 1.0% 20 Newton Provider of management consulting services ICG 2021 / 2022 United Kingdom 1.0% 21 Archer Technologies Developer of governance, risk and compliance software intended for risk management Cinven 2023 United States 0.9% 22 Pharmacy2U Operator of an online pharmacy business G Square 2026 United Kingdom 0.9% 23 Ping Identity Provider of cyber security solutions Thoma Bravo 2022 / 2023 United States 0.9% 24 Dayforce Provider of human capital management solutions Thoma Bravo 2026 United States 0.9% 25 Chewy Online retailer of pet food and products BC 2014 / 2015 / 2022 United States 0.8% 26 Global Market Foods Speciality distributor of international foods Audax 2026 United States 0.8% 27 Greenix Provider of pest control services Gridiron Capital 2025 United States 0.8% 28 AMEOS Group Operator of private hospitals ICG 2021 Switzerland 0.8% 29 AML RightSource Provider of compliance and regulatory services and solutions Gridiron Capital 2020 United States 0.7% 30 Ivanti Provider of IT management solutions Charlesbank Capital Partners / ICG 2021 United States 0.7% Total of the 30 largest underlying investments 37.7%

The 30 largest fund investments by value

The table below presents the 30 largest fund investments by value at 31 July 2026. The valuations are net of underlying managers' fees and carried interest.

Fund Year of commitment Value £m Outstanding commitment £m 1 ICG Europe VIII Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buy-outs 2021 32.7 11.1 2 ICG Strategic Equities Fund IV GP-led secondary transactions 2021 31.5 6.7 3 ICG LP Secondaries I LP-led secondary transactions 2022 28.0 22.2 4 Advent Global Private Equity X Large buyouts 2022 20.5 5.2 5 ICG Strategic Equities Fund V GP-led secondary transactions 2023 19.4 24.9 6 Seventh Cinven Large buyouts 2019 18.7 1.7 7 PAI Europe VII Mid-market and large buyouts 2017 18.6 1.4 8 ICG Ludgate Hill (Feeder) Domino SCSp Secondary portfolio 2025 17.8 4.2 9 CVC European Equity Partners VII Large buyouts 2017 17.7 3.1 10 Oak Hill V Mid-market buyouts 2019 17.6 0.4 11 Gridiron Capital Fund V Mid-market buyouts 2022 16.6 1.7 12 Investindustrial VII Mid-market buyouts 2019 16.3 3.9 13 ICG Augusta Partners Co-Investor** Secondary fund restructurings 2018 16.1 16.1 14 Gridiron Capital Fund III Mid-market buyouts 2016 15.9 1.2 15 ICG Ludgate Hill (Feeder B) Waterfall SCSp Secondary portfolio 2021 15.9 13.9 16 Resolute V Mid-market buy-outs 2021 15.7 0.6 17 ICG Strategic Equities Fund III GP-led secondary transactions 2018 14.7 10.3 18 Graphite Capital Partners VIII* Mid-market buyouts 2013 14.6 4.1 19 BC Partners Fund XI Large Buyouts 2021 14.5 1.3 20 CVC Capital Partners VIII Large buyouts 2020 14.5 0.5 21 ICG Europe Mid-Market Fund Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts 2019 14.4 4.9 22 ICG Ludgate Hill (Feeder) II Boston SCSp Secondary portfolio 2022 14.3 5.0 23 Gridiron Capital Fund IV Mid-market buyouts 2019 14.0 0.4 24 PAI Europe VIII Mid-market and large buyouts 2022 13.8 9.8 25 Thomas H Lee Equity Fund IX Mid-market and large buyouts 2021 13.6 4.0 26 ICG Ludgate Hill (Feeder) IIIA Porsche SCSp Secondary portfolio 2022 13.4 5.2 27 Advent Global Private Equity IX Large buyouts 2019 13.4 0.4 28 Graphite Capital Partners IX Mid-market buyouts 2018 13.1 0.5 29 ICG Europe VII Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts 2018 12.6 5.8 30 Oak Hill VI (Offshore) Mid-market buy-outs 2024 11.9 1.7 Total of the largest 30 fund investments 512.2 172.5 Percentage of total investment Portfolio 37.0%

* Includes the associated top up funds

** All or part of interest acquired through a secondary purchase

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company are substantially the same as those disclosed in the Strategic Report and in the notes to the Financial Statements in the Company's latest Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2026 which was approved by the Board on 6 May 2026.

The Company considers its principal risks (as well as several underlying risks comprising each principal risk) in four categories:

Investment risks: the risk to performance resulting from ineffective or inappropriate investment selection, execution or monitoring.

External risks: the risk of failing to deliver the Company's investment objective and strategic goals due to external factors beyond the Company's control.

Operational risks: the risk of loss resulting from inadequate or failed internal processes, people or systems and external event, including regulatory risk.

Financial risks: the risks of adverse impact on the Company due to having insufficient resources to meet its obligations or counterparty failure and the impact any material movement in foreign exchange rates may have on underlying valuations.

A comprehensive risk assessment process is undertaken regularly to re-evaluate the impact and probability of each risk materialising and the strategic, financial and operational impact of the risk. Where the residual risk is determined to be outside of appetite, appropriate action is taken.

In addition to these, emerging risks are regularly considered to assess any potential impact on the Company and to

determine whether any actions are required. The Board also regularly considers the evolution of requirements and standards

relating to ESG and responsible investing.

Related Party Transactions

There have been no material changes in the related party transactions described in the 31 January 2026 Annual Report.

Directors' Responsibility Statement

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Interim Report, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:



The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted IAS 34 Interim condensed financial statements and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company;



The Chair's Statement and Manager's Review includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed interim financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

The interim financial statements include a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period, and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so.



The Interim Report was approved by the Board and the above Directors' Responsibility Statement was signed on its behalf by the Chair.

Jane Tufnell

Chair

7 October 2026

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31 July 2026

INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Income statement

Half year to 31 July 2026

(Unaudited) Half year to 31 July 2025

(Unaudited) Notes

Revenue

return

£'000

Capital return

£'000

Total

£'000

Revenue

return

£'000

Capital return

£'000

Total

£'000

Investment returns Income, gains and losses on investments 7 (54) 45,578 45,524 491 (5,875) (5,384) Deposit interest 85 - 85 54 - 54 Other income - - - 96 - 96 Foreign exchange gains and losses - (802) (802) - 2,205 2,205 31 44,776 44,807 641 (3,670) (3,029) Expenses Investment management charges (787) (7,088) (7,875) (800) (7,204) (8,005) Other expenses including finance costs (1,320) (3,362) (4,682) (1,889) (5,188) (7,077) (2,107) (10,450) (12,557) (2,689) (12,392) (15,081) Profit/(loss) before tax (2,076) 34,326 32,250 (2,048) (16,062) (18,110) Taxation - - - - - - Profit/(loss) for the period (2,076) 34,326 32,250 (2,048) (16,062) (18,110) Attributable to: Equity shareholders (2,076) 34,326 32,250 (2,048) (16,062) (18,110) Basic and diluted earnings per share 5 52.67p (28.47p)

The columns headed 'Total' represent the income statement for the relevant financial periods and the columns headed 'Revenue return' and 'Capital return' are supplementary information in line with guidance published by the AIC. There is no Other Comprehensive Income.

All profits are from continuing operations.

The notes on pages 26 to 29 form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

Balance sheet



Notes

31 July

2026

(unaudited)

£'000

31 January

2026

(audited)

£'000 Non-current assets Investments held at fair value 7 1,341,624 1,308,900 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 19,439 33,837 Prepayments and receivables 1,461 1,486 20,900 35,323 Current liabilities Borrowings 85,806 66,570 Payables 4,792 5,081 90,598 71,651 Net current assets/(liabilities) (69,698) (36,328) Total assets less current liabilities 1,271,926 1,272,572 Capital and reserves Share capital 6,355 6,355 Capital redemption reserve 3,049 3,049 Share premium 12,936 12,936 Capital reserve 1,259,576 1,258,146 Revenue reserve (9,990) (7,914) Total equity 1,271,926 1,272,572 Net asset value per share (basic and diluted) 6 2,090.6p 2,044.6p

The notes on pages 26 to 29 form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

The financial statements on pages 22 to 29 were approved by the Board of Directors on 06 October 2026 and signed on its behalf by:

Jane Tufnell Alastair Bruce

Director Director



Cash flow statement

Note Half year to

31 July 2026

(unaudited)

£'000 Half year to

31 July 2025

(unaudited)

£'000 Operating activities Sale of portfolio investments 14,578 42,464 Purchase of portfolio investments (18,583) (17,549) Cash flow to subsidiaries' investments (52,535) (101,245) Cash flow from subsidiaries' investments 69,060 179,266 Interest income received from portfolio investments 27 212 Dividend income received from portfolio investments 91 286 Other income received 59 150 Investment management charges paid (7,878) (8,139) Other expenses paid (1,069) (2,117) Net cash inflow from operating activities 3,750 93,328 Financing activities Credit facility fee paid (941) (1,294) Interest paid (2,731) (769) Credit Facility utilised 39,421 88,055 Credit Facility repaid (20,184) (137,139) Purchase of shares into treasury (20,029) (15,937) Equity dividends paid 4 (12,867) (12,086) Net cash outflow from financing activities (17,331) (79,170) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (13,581) 14,158 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 33,837 3,927 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (13,581) 14,158 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates (817) 2,767 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 19,439 20,852

The notes on pages 26 to 29 form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

Statement of changes in equity



Share capital

£'000 Capital redemption

reserve

£'000

Share premium

£'000

Capital reserve

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000 Total

shareholders'

equity

£'000 Half year to 31 July 2026

(Unaudited) Opening balance at 1 February 2026 6,355 3,049 12,936 1,258,146 (7,914) 1,272,572 Profit for the period and total comprehensive income - - - 34,326 (2,076) 32,250 Transfer to capital redemption reserve - - - - - - Dividends paid or approved - - - (12,867) - (12,867) Purchase of shares into treasury - - - (20,029) - (20,029) Closing balance at 31 July 2026 6,355 3,049 12,936 1,259,576 (9,990) 1,271,926

Share capital

£'000 Capital redemption

reserve

£'000

Share premium

£'000 Capital reserve

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000 Total

shareholders'

equity

£'000 Half year to 31 July 2025

(Unaudited) Opening balance at 1 February 2025 7,292 2,112 12,936 1,315,727 (5,674) 1,332,393 Loss for the period and total comprehensive income - - - (16,062) (2,048) (18,110) Transfer to capital redemption reserve (937) 937 - - - Dividends paid or approved - - - (12,086) - (12,086) Purchase of shares into treasury - - - (15,937) - (15,937) Closing balance at 31 July 2025 6,355 3,049 12,936 1,271,642 (7,722) 1,286,260

The notes on pages 26 to 29 form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the period ended 31 July 2026

1 GENERAL INFORMATION

These interim condensed financial statements relate to ICG Enterprise Trust plc ('the Company'). ICG Enterprise Trust plc is registered in England and Wales and is incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Company is domiciled in the United Kingdom and its registered office is Procession House, 55 Ludgate Hill, London EC4M 7JW. The Company's objective is to provide long-term growth by investing in private companies managed by leading private equity managers.

2 FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The interim condensed financial statements are unaudited and do not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Within the notes to the interim condensed financial statements, all current and comparative data covering the period to (or as at) 31 July 2026 is unaudited. Data given in respect of the year to 31 January 2026

is audited. The statutory accounts for the year to 31 January 2026 have been reported on by Ernst & Young LLP and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph, and (iii) did not contain any statements under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

3 BASIS OF PREPARATION

The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") and on the basis of the accounting policies and methods of computation set out in the financial statements of the Company for the year to 31 January 2026.

The financial information for the year ended 31 January 2026 was prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards ('IFRS') and the Statement of Recommended Practice ('SORP') for investment trusts issued by the Association of Investment Companies in July 2022.

The Company comprises one operating segment which is also a reporting segment.

Going concern

These financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. In making their going concern assessment, the Directors have considered the potential impact of principal risks on the Company's business activities; the Company's net cash position; the availability of the Company's credit facility and compliance with its covenants; and the Company's cash flow projections, in particular those arising from committed but undrawn commitments.

The Directors have concluded based on the above assessment that the preparation of the interim condensed financial statements on a going concern basis, to 31 October 2027, a period of more than 12 months from the signing of the interim condensed financial statements, continues to be appropriate.

4 DIVIDENDS

Half year to

31 July

2026

£'000 Half year to

31 July

2025

£'000 Third quarterly dividend in respect of year ended 31 January 2026: 9p per share (2025: 8.5p) 5,567 5,460 Final dividend in respect of year ended 31 January 2026 of 12p per share (2025: 10.5p) 7,300 6,626 Total 12,867 12,086

The interim dividend for the quarter to 30 April 2026 was 9.5p per share (totalling £5.77m), paid on 28 August 2026 to shareholders on the register on 14 August 2026. The Board has approved a second interim dividend of 9.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 January 2027 which will be paid on 27 November 2026 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 13 November 2026.

5 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share Half year to 31 July 2026 Half year to 31 July 2025 Revenue return per ordinary share (3.39p) (3.22p) Capital return per ordinary share 56.06p (25.25p) Earnings per ordinary share (basic and diluted) 52.67p (28.47p) Weighted average number of shares 61,232,982 63,601,224

Revenue return per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the revenue return attributable to equity shareholders of £(2.1)m (2025: £(2.0)m) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

Capital return per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the capital return attributable to equity shareholders of £34.3m (2025: £(16.1)m) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share are calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to equity shareholders of £32.2m (2025: £(18.1)m) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

The weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (excluding those held in treasury) during the year was 61,232,982 (2025: 63,601,224). There were no potentially dilutive shares, such as options or warrants, in either period.

6 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

The net asset value per share is calculated on equity attributable to equity holders of £1,271.9m (31 January 2026: £1,272.6m) and on 60,840,314 (31 January 2026: 62,239,470) ordinary shares in issue at the period end. There were no potentially dilutive shares, such as options or warrants, at either period end. Calculated on both the basic and diluted basis the net asset value per share was 2,090.6p (31 January 2026: 2,044.6p).

7 FAIR VALUE ESTIMATION

IFRS 13 requires disclosure of fair value measurements of financial instruments categorised according to the following fair value measurement hierarchy:



Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1).

Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) (level 2). Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (level 3).



The valuation techniques applied to level 3 assets are described in note 1(c) of the annual financial statements. No investments were categorised as level 1 or level 2.

The Company's policy is to recognise transfers into and transfers out of fair value hierarchy levels at the end of the reporting year when they are deemed to occur.

The following table presents the assets that are measured at fair value at 31 July 2026 and 31 January 2026:

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 31 July 2026 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Investments held at fair value Unquoted investments - - 342,874 342,874 Subsidiary undertakings - - 998,750 998,750 Total investments held at fair value - - 1,341,624 1,341,624





Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 31 January 2026 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Investments held at fair value Unquoted investments - - 314,939 314,939 Subsidiary undertakings - - 993,961 993,961 Total investments held at fair value - - 1,308,900 1,308,900

Investments in level 3 securities are in respect of private equity fund investments and co-investments and are held at fair value. The primary basis for determining the fair value of an investment is the valuation estimate provided by the underlying manager of that investment. Adjustments are then made to that valuation for cash flow events occurring after the date of the manager's valuation, such as realisations or liquidity-related adjustments.

The tables below analyse the movement in the carrying value of the Company's investments in the year. In accordance with accounting standards, subsidiary undertakings of the Company are reported at fair value rather than on a 'look-through' basis.

An investee fund is considered to generate realised gains or losses if it is more than 85% drawn and has returned at least the amount invested by the Company. All gains and losses arising from the underlying investments of such funds are presented as realised. All gains and losses in respect of fund investments that have not satisfied the above criteria are presented as unrealised.

Direct Investments are considered to generate realised gains or losses when they are sold. Investments are held by both the Company and through its subsidiaries.

Quoted

£'000 Unquoted

£'000 Subsidiary

undertakings

£'000 Total

£'000 Cost at 1 February 2026 - 183,897 160,089 343,986 Unrealised appreciation at 1 February 2026 - 131,042 833,872 964,914 Valuation at 1 February 2026 - 314,939 993,961 1,308,900 Movements in the period: Purchases - 18,552 52,483 71,035 Sales – capital proceeds - (14,775) (69,060) (83,835) – realised gains/(losses) based on carrying value at previous

balance sheet date - (2,412) (2,412) Movement in unrealised appreciation - 26,570 21,366 47,936 Valuation at 31 July 2026 - 342,874 998,750 1,341,624 Cost at 31 July 2026 - 187,674 143,511 331,185 Unrealised appreciation/ (depreciation) at 31 July 2026 - 155,200 855,239 1,010,439 Valuation at 31 July 2026 - 342,874 998,750 1,341,624





Quoted

£'000 Unquoted

£'000 Subsidiary

undertakings

£'000 Total

£'000 Cost at 1 February 2025 - 193,458 325,637 519,095 Unrealised appreciation at 1 February 2025 - 111,771 838,683 950,454 Valuation at 1 February 2025 - 305,229 1,164,320 1,469,549 Movements in the period: Purchases - 21,398 91,665 113,063 Sales – capital proceeds - (42,463) (179,266) (221,729) – realised gains/(losses) based on carrying value at previous

balance sheet date - (1,002) (1,002) Movement in unrealised appreciation - (5,234) 6,885 1,651 Valuation at 31 July 2025 - 277,928 1,083,604 1,361,532 Cost at 31 July 2025 - 172,393 238,036 410,429 Unrealised appreciation/ (depreciation) at 31 July 2025 - 105,535 845,568 951,103 Valuation at 31 July 2025 - 277,928 1,083,604 1,361,532





31 July 2026 31 July 2025 £'000 £'000 Realised losses based on carrying values at previous balance sheet date (2,412) (1,002) Increase/(decrease) in unrealised appreciation 47,936 1,651 Gains/(losses) on investments 45,524 649

Gains on investments includes the 'Realised loss based on carrying values at previous balance sheet date', which meet the criteria set out on the previous page, together with the net fair value movement on the balance of the investee funds.

8 POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

There have been no material events since the balance sheet date.

GLOSSARY

Term Short form Definition Alternative Performance Measures





APMs Alternative Performance Measures are a term defined by the European Securities and Markets Authority as“financial measures of historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows, other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework”.

APMs are used in this report if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers, taking into account industry practice.

Definitions and reconciliations to IFRS measures are provided in the main body of the report or in this Glossary, where appropriate.

Carried Interest Carried interest is equivalent to a performance fee. This represents a share of the profits that will accrue to the underlying private equity managers, after achievement of an agreed Preferred Return. Cash drag Cash drag is the negative impact on performance arising as a result of the allocation of a portion of the entity's assets to cash. Co-investment Co-investment is a Direct Investments in a company alongside a private equity fund. Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual represents the estimated value of interests in the Co-investment Incentive Scheme operated by the subsidiary partnerships of the Company. Commitment Commitment represents the amount of capital that each investor agrees to contribute to a fund or a specific investment. Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR The rate of return that would be required for an investment to grow from its beginning balance to its ending balance, assuming the profits were reinvested at the end of each period of the investment's life span. Deployment Please see 'Total new investment'. Direct Investments An investment in a portfolio company held directly, not through a private equity fund. Direct Investments are typically co-investments with a private equity fund. Discount Discount arises when the Company's shares trade at a price below the Company's NAV per Share. In this circumstance, the price that an investor pays or receives for a share would be less than the value attributable to it by reference to the underlying assets. The Discount is the difference between the share price and the NAV, expressed as a percentage of the NAV. For example, if the NAV was 100p and the share price was 90p, the Discount would be 10%. Dividend Dividend is a distribution of a portion of a Company's earnings to its shareholders. Dividends are usually paid in cash, and are determined by the Company's board of directors. Drawdowns Drawdowns are amounts invested by the Company when called by underlying managers in respect of an existing Commitment. EBITDA Stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, which is a widely used performance measure in the private equity industry.

Enlarged Perimeter As well as performance metrics for our Top 30 companies, we include data for our "Enlarged Perimeter", which represents the aggregate value of the Top 30 Companies and as many of the managers from within the Top 30 funds as practicable. Enterprise Value EV Enterprise Value is the aggregate value of a company's entire issued share capital and Net Debt.

Exclusion List The Exclusion List defines the business activities which are excluded from investment. FTSE All-Share Index Total Return The change in the level of the FTSE All-Share Index, assuming that dividends are re-invested on the day that they are paid. Full Exits Full Exits are exit events (e.g., trade sale, sale by public offering, or sale to a financial buyer) following which the residual exposure to an underlying company is zero or immaterial; this does not include Fund Disposals. See 'Fund Disposals'. Fund Disposals Fund Disposals are where the Company receives sales proceeds from the full or partial sale of a fund position within the secondary market. General Partner GP The General Partner is the entity managing a private equity fund. This is commonly referred to as the manager.

Hedging Hedging is an investment technique designed to offset a potential loss on one investment by purchasing a second investment that is expected to perform in the opposite way.

Initial Public Offering IPO An Initial Public Offering is an offering by a company of its share capital to the public with a view to seeking an admission of its shares to a recognised stock exchange. Internal Rate of Return IRR Internal Rate of Return is a measure of the rate of return received by an investor in a fund. It is calculated from cash drawn from and returned to the investor, together with the residual value of the investment. Investment Period Investment Period is the period in which funds are able to make new investments under the terms of their fund agreements, typically up to five years after the initial Commitment. Last Twelve Months LTM Last Twelve Months refers to the timeframe of the immediately preceding 12 months in reference to financial metrics used to evaluate the Company's performance. Limited Partner

LP The Limited Partner is an institution or individual who commits capital to a private equity fund established as a Limited Partnership. These funds are generally protected from legal actions and any losses beyond the original investment.

Limited Partnership

A Limited Partnership includes one or more General Partners, who have responsibility for managing the business of the partnership and have unlimited liability, and one or more Limited Partners, who do not participate in the operation of the partnership and whose liability is ordinarily capped at their capital and loan contribution to the partnership. In typical fund structures, the General Partner receives a priority share ahead of distributions to Limited Partners.

Net Asset Value per Share NAV per Share

Net Asset Value per Share is the value of the Company's net assets attributable to one Ordinary share. It is calculated by dividing 'shareholders' funds' by the total number of ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders' funds are calculated by deducting current and long-term liabilities, and any provision for liabilities and charges, from the Company's total assets.

Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated as the total short-term and long-term debt in a business, less cash and cash equivalents.

Ongoing Charges Ongoing Charges are calculated in line with guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') and capture management fees and expenses, excluding finance costs, incurred at the Company level only. The calculation does not include the expenses and management fees incurred by any underlying funds.

Other Net Liabilities Other Net Liabilities at the aggregated Company level represent net other liabilities per the Company's balance sheet. Net other liabilities per the balance sheet of the subsidiaries include amounts payable under the Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual. Overcommitment Overcommitment refers to where private equity fund investors make Commitments exceeding the amount of cash immediately available for investment. When determining the appropriate level of Overcommitment, careful consideration needs to be given to the rate at which Commitments might be drawn down, and the rate at which realisations will generate cash from the existing Portfolio to fund new investment.







Portfolio Portfolio represents the aggregate of the investment Portfolios of the Company and of its subsidiary Limited Partnerships. This APM is consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports. The Board and the Manager consider that disclosing our Portfolio assists shareholders in understanding the value and performance of the underlying investments selected by the Manager. It is shown before the Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual to avoid being distorted by certain funds and Direct Investments on which ICG Enterprise Trust Plc does not incur these costs (for example, on funds managed by ICG plc). Portfolio is related to the NAV, which is the value attributed to our shareholders, and which also incorporates the Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual as well as the value of cash and debt retained on our balance sheet.

The value of the Portfolio at 31 July 2026 is £1,382.9m (31 July 2025: £1,415.6m). 31 July 2026 £m IFRS balance sheet fair value Net assets of subsidiary limited partnerships Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual Total Company and subsidiary Limited Partnership Investments1 1,341.6 (0.4) 41.6 1,382.9 Cash 19.4 - - 19.4 Other Net Liabilities (89.1) 0.4 (41.6) (130.3) Net assets 1,271.9 - - 1,271.9 31 July 2025 £m IFRS balance sheet fair value Balances receivable from subsidiary Limited Partnerships

Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual Total Company and subsidiary Limited Partnership Investments1 1,361.5 (0.4) 54.4 1,415.6 Cash 20.9 - - 20.9 Other Net Liabilities (96.1) 0.4 (54.4) (150.1) Net assets 1,286.3 - - 1,286.3 1Investments as reported on the IFRS balance sheet at fair value comprise the total of assets held by the Company and the net asset value of the Company's investments in the subsidiary Limited Partnerships. Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis represents the change in the valuation of the Company's Portfolio before the impact of currency movements and the Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual. The Portfolio return is calculated as follows: £m 31 July 2026 31 July 2025 Income, gains and losses on Investments 34.2 64.2 Foreign exchange (losses) and gains included in losses and gains on investments 5.6 (30.1) Incentive accrual valuation movement 3.3 (2.4) Total gains on Portfolio investments excluding impact of foreign exchange 43.1 31.7 Opening Portfolio valuation 1,352.9 1,523.1 Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis 3.2% 2.1%





Term Short form Definition Portfolio Company Portfolio Company refers to an individual company in an investment portfolio. Premium Premium occurs when the share price is higher than the NAV and investors would therefore be paying more than the value attributable to the shares by reference to the underlying assets. Primary Investment A Primary Investment is a Commitment to a private equity fund. Quoted Company

A Quoted Company is any company whose shares are listed or traded on a recognised stock exchange.

Realisation Proceeds

Realisation Proceeds are amounts received in respect of underlying realisation activity from the Portfolio and exclude any inflows from the sale of fund positions via the secondary market.

Realisations - Multiple to Cost

Multiple of Cost is the average return since inception on Full Exits from the Portfolio during the period, weighted by cost. It compares total cumulative proceeds, including proceeds received in prior periods, with the original cost of each investment. The calculation excludes publicly listed companies exited through share sell-downs Of Full Exits in the period (£m) 31 July 2026 31 July 2025 Realisation Proceeds in the period 55.0 62.1 Realisation Proceeds received in prior periods 15.4 7.9 Realisation Proceeds from inception 70.4 70.0 Cost from inception 23.3 23.8 Average total Multiple to Cost 3.0x 2.9x Realisations – Uplift To Carrying Value Uplift to Carrying Value is the aggregate uplift on Full Exits from the Portfolio during the period. It compares Realisation Proceeds to the most recent valuation prior to the announcement of the disposal. The calculation excludes publicly listed companies that were exited via sell downs of their shares £m 31 July 2026 31 July 2025 Uplift on Prior Carrying Value 5.6 7.9 Prior Carrying Value (most recent valuation prior to the announcement of the disposal) 59.7 58.5 Realisations – Uplift To Carrying Value 9.4% 13.5% Secondary Investments Secondary Investments occur when existing private equity fund interests and Commitments are purchased from an investor seeking liquidity. Share buyback Share buybacks, or stock repurchases, occur when a company uses its own funds to buy its outstanding shares in the open market, thereby reducing the number of shares in circulation. As a result of buybacks, existing shareholders own a greater percentage of the company's assets and profits. If share buybacks are executed at a discount to NAV, the buyback will increase the NAV per Share of the remaining shares outstanding. Share Price Total Return Share Price Total Return is the change in the Company's share price, assuming that dividends are re-invested on the day that they are paid.

Total New Investment Total New Investment is the total of direct Co-investment and fund investment Drawdowns in respect of the Portfolio. In accordance with IFRS 10, the Company's subsidiaries are deemed to be investment entities and are included in subsidiary investments within the financial statements.

Movements in the cash flow statement within the financial statements reconcile to the movement in the Portfolio as follows:

£m 31 July 2026 31 July 2025 Purchase of Portfolio investments per cash flow statement 18.6 17.5 Purchase of Portfolio investments within subsidiary investments 52.5 101.2 Return of cost/expenses (6.1) (5.6) Total New Investment 65.0 113.1





Term Short form Definition Total Proceeds Total Proceeds are amounts received by the Company in respect of the Portfolio, which may be in the form of capital proceeds or income such as interest or dividends. In accordance with IFRS 10, the Company's subsidiaries are deemed to be investment entities and are included in subsidiary investments within the financial statements. £m 31 July 2026 31 July 2025 Sale of Portfolio investments per cash flow statement 14.6 42.4 Sale of Portfolio investments, interest received, and dividends received within subsidiary investments 69.1 179.2 Interest income per cash flow statement 0.0 0.2 Dividend income per cash flow statement 0.1 0.3 Other income per cash flow statement 0.1 0.2 Return of invested cost (0.1) 3.8 Deal costs arising from Secondary Sales 0.0 (3.9) Total Proceeds 83.8 222.2 Fund Disposals 0.0 (66.3) Realisation Proceeds 83.8 155.9 Total Return The change in the Company's Net Asset Value per Share, assuming that dividends are re-invested at the

end of the quarter in which the dividend was paid. Undrawn Commitments Undrawn Commitments are Commitments that have not yet been drawn down (please see 'Drawdowns'). Unquoted Company An Unquoted Company is any company whose shares are not listed or traded on a recognised stock exchange. Valuation Date The date of the valuation report issued by the underlying manager. Valuation Multiples Valuation Multiples are earnings (EBITDA), or revenue multiples applied in determining the value of a business enterprise.



