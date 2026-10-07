Juniper Research Unveils Identity & Security Award Winners For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Research is excited to announce the winners of our first-ever Future Digital Awards for Identity & Security.

The inaugural Future Digital Awards for Identity & Security recognise both the trailblazers and the market leaders driving the dynamic cybersecurity and digital identity markets; ranging from Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-money Laundering (AML) to post-quantum cryptography and biometric security providers.

These awards draw on Juniper Research's two decades' expertise of advising and revealing industries' front-runners.

The winners are:

Identity Innovation

Identity Verification Innovation



LexisNexis® IDVerse®(Platinum) Shufti - Global Trust Platform (Gold)



AML Innovation



Mastercard - TRACE Financial Crime Management (Platinum) FinCense, powered by Tookitaki's AFC Ecosystem (Gold)



KYC Innovation



JUSTE KYC (Platinum) AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite (Gold)



Best Digital Identity Platform



Entrust (Platinum) briDge - G+D Netcetera's Digital Identity Platform (Gold)



Digital Travel Credential Innovation



Thales - DTC (Platinum) Signicat - ReadID (Gold)



Best Digital Identity Scheme

eIDAS 2.0 (Platinum)



Identity Leadership

Identity Leader of the Year

Heather C Dahl - CEO and Co-founder of Indicio (Platinum)



Identity Startup of the Year

Indicio Proven (Platinum)



Security Innovation

Post Quantum Cryptography Excellence



Thales (Platinum) Bundesdruckerei GmbH, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), and Infineon Technologies AG - Demonstrator for a Quantum-safe Identity Card (Gold)



Best Identity & Access Management Platform



Okta (Platinum) Ping Identity (Gold)



Application Security Innovation



Anjuna Seaglass (Platinum) Veracode (Gold)



Data Security Innovation



Index Engines - CyberSense (Platinum) RackTop Systems - BrickStor Security Platform (Gold)



Biometrics for Border Control Innovation



Amadeus (Platinum) Thales - Trusted Border Control Solutions (Gold)



Industrial Endpoint Cybersecurity Innovation



balenaCloud (Platinum) Claroty (Gold)



Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year

exploit.org - TKeeper (Platinum)



Biometric Security Innovation of the Year

ID4US - ECRIN 4D Ultrasound Biometric System (Platinum)



Security Leadership

Security Leader of the Year

Elad Ben Meir - CEO and Co-founder of Onit Security (Platinum)



Security Startup of the Year

Gravwell - Security Data Platform (Platinum)



Thales Secures Dual Platinum Awards - in Digital Travel Credential Innovation and Post Quantum Cryptography Excellence - as well as a Gold Award in Biometrics for Border Control Innovation

Eva Rudin, Senior Vice President, Cyber Security Products, Thales said: 'We're proud to see our next-generation Luna 8 HSM recognized by Juniper Research as the Platinum Winner for Post Quantum Cryptography Excellence. Organizations are preparing for one of the most significant cryptographic transitions in decades, and they need a practical path to strengthen protection for critical data, applications, digital identities, and services without disrupting the trust infrastructure their businesses depend on today. Powered by our purpose-built cryptographic processor to deliver unprecedented performance, and built on the new Thales HSM platform, Luna 8 combines the high-assurance security and performance customers expect from Thales with the crypto agility needed to adopt new cryptographic standards as requirements evolve. This recognition reflects the depth of Thales' cryptographic expertise and our commitment to helping organizations move confidently from post-quantum planning to practical, scalable deployment, building a foundation of digital trust for the future'.

Anjuna Security Claims Top Honours in Application Security Innovation Category

'Confidential computing has gone from theoretical to essential, and Anjuna is leading that shift. This recognition from Juniper Research is a milestone for our team, but the real proof is in the enterprises trusting us with their most critical data every day,' said Ayal Yogev, CEO of Anjuna Security. 'As more of the world's largest financial institutions and government organizations put their most sensitive data and AI workloads behind confidential computing, we will redefine what trust means in today's AI-forward environment'.

Index Engines Triumphs in Best Digital Wallet Category

'We are honored to be selected as the Platinum Winner in Data Security Innovation for 2026,' said Jim McGann, CMO of Index Engines. 'This award reflects the dedication and commitment of the entire Index Engines team to helping organizations increase resiliency in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. As cyber threats continue to evolve, we are committed to providing innovative and effective solutions such as CyberSense, that protects critical data and helps our clients remain resilient in the face of increasing threats'.

Signicat Takes Home Gold for Digital Travel Credential Innovation

'The travel industry, like all sectors, is facing major identity transformation, with initiatives such as the European Digital Identity Wallet. At Signicat, we have embedded Digital Travel Credentials as a standard offering to solve these challenges, simplifying the border experience while giving travellers full data sovereignty. This award confirms our strategy, and we will continue to provide standards-based verifiable credentials for a broad range of use cases and sectors', said Asger Hattel, CEO of Signicat.

About the Future Digital Awards

Judged by Juniper Research's expert analysts, the Future Digital Awards recognise the companies and individuals driving innovation and success across fintech, telecoms, and identity & security. Visit the website to explore past winners and register for upcoming awards, including the Telco Innovation Awards, which close on 23rd October 2026.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions.

Press Contact:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

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