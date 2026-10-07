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Cancellation Of Treasury Shares


2026-10-07 02:02:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

7 October 2026

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

CANCELLATION OF TREASURY SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

The Company announces the cancellation of 4,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury (the " Treasury Shares "), with effect from 7 October 2026.

In accordance with UKLR 9.8.2R, the Company discloses the following information:

The figures below are based on the Company's issued share capital as at close of business on 6 October 2026, adjusted for the cancellation of the Treasury Shares.

Cancellation effective date: 7 October 2026
Number of ordinary shares held in treasury cancelled 4,000,000
Total number of shares held in treasury following the cancellation 1,145,843
Total number of ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue following the cancellation 111,201,960

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1AR, based on the Company's issued share capital as at close of business on 6 October 2026 and following the cancellation of the Treasury Shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 112,347,803 ordinary shares of nil par value (" Shares "). On that basis, the Company holds 1,145,843 Shares in treasury, which do not have voting rights.

Accordingly, on the same basis, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 111,201,960.

This figure may be used by the Company's shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Jo-anna Nicolle, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 3667 8100

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