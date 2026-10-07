Cancellation Of Treasury Shares
|Cancellation effective date:
|7 October 2026
|Number of ordinary shares held in treasury cancelled
|4,000,000
|Total number of shares held in treasury following the cancellation
|1,145,843
|Total number of ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue following the cancellation
|111,201,960
In accordance with DTR 5.6.1AR, based on the Company's issued share capital as at close of business on 6 October 2026 and following the cancellation of the Treasury Shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 112,347,803 ordinary shares of nil par value (" Shares "). On that basis, the Company holds 1,145,843 Shares in treasury, which do not have voting rights.
Accordingly, on the same basis, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 111,201,960.
This figure may be used by the Company's shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
| Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Jo-anna Nicolle, Company Secretary
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3667 8100
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