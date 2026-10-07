Net Asset Value
Net Asset Value
The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that as at 31 July 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') of the Company was 48.3 pence per share.
For further information please contact:
Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
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