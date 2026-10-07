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Net Asset Value


2026-10-07 02:02:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that as at 31 July 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') of the Company was 48.3 pence per share.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


MENAFN07102026004107003653ID1111772201



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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