Oculis To Highlight Licaminlimab At Eyecelerator @ AAO 2026 And Partner With Neuro-Ophthalmology Subspecialty Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Licaminlimab genotype-based precision medicine approach for TNFR1-mediated dry eye disease in PREDICT-1 registrational symptoms trial on track for topline readout around year-end

ZUG, Switzerland, October 7, 2026 -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / XICE: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on breakthrough innovations to address significant unmet medical needs in neuro-ophthalmology and ophthalmology, today announced that Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, will present at Eyecelerator @ AAO 2026 on October 8, 2026, and that the Company will sponsor the Neuro-Ophthalmology Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2026 Annual Meeting on October 9, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

At Eyecelerator @ AAO 2026, Dr. Sherif will present Licaminlimab, a novel topical anti-TNFα candidate being developed with a genotype-based precision medicine approach for TNFR1-mediated dry eye disease, in the PREDICT-1 registrational symptoms trial on track for topline readout around year-end.

Oculis will also partner with the Neuro-Ophthalmology Subspecialty Day, reflecting the Company's commitment to advancing neuro-ophthalmology through scientific exchange, education, and collaboration with experts in research, clinical practice, and emerging technologies to improve care for patients with neuro-ophthalmic diseases.

Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, said:“AAO provides a valuable opportunity to engage with the broader ophthalmology and neuro-ophthalmology communities and discuss how innovation can address persistent unmet needs in both fields. The upcoming topline results from PREDICT-1 have the potential to further advance our aim of bringing precision medicine to TNFR1-mediated dry eye disease, while the continued progress of Privosegtor reflects our commitment to transforming outcomes for patients facing neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Together, these programs illustrate Oculis' strategy of pursuing highly differentiated therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care."

Details of Oculis' presentation at Eyecelerator @ AAO 2026 are as follows:

Session: Anterior segment showcase

Date / Time: October 8, 1:24 PM CDT

Room: 243-245

Presenter: Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

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About Licaminlimab

Licaminlimab is an anti-TNFα eye drop candidate being developed with a single chain antibody fragment (scFv) technology specifically developed to treat ocular inflammatory diseases. The dual anti-inflammatory and anti-necrotic mechanism of action of TNFα inhibition is well established in inflammatory disorders, where systemic use of TNFα inhibitors has led to marked improvements in disease management and treatment outcomes. In Phase 2 trials, Licaminlimab has shown a positive treatment effect on both the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and has been well tolerated. In addition, a genetic biomarker has been identified that showed a more pronounced treatment effect with Licaminlimab in patients with a specific TNFR1 genotype. If approved, Licaminlimab has the potential to transform the treatment paradigm with a precision medicine approach.

Licaminlimab is an investigational drug in a registrational trial and has not received regulatory approval for commercial use in any country.

About Privosegtor

Privosegtor, a novel peptoid small-molecule candidate that crosses the blood-brain and retinal barriers, has the potential to become the first neuroprotective therapy for optic neuritis (ON) and other neuro-ophthalmic and neuro-axonal diseases. Positive results from the ACUITY Phase 2 trial showed Privosegtor's neuroprotective potential, as evidenced by improvements in visual function, corroborated by anatomical preservation of the retina, including GCIPL and RNFL layers, and reduced neurofilament levels in the blood after an acute episode of optic neuritis. Consistent results were observed in animal models of glaucoma, optic neuritis and multiple sclerosis, where Privosegtor preserved retinal ganglion cells and was associated with improvements in mobility in the multiple sclerosis model.

Privosegtor has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency, as well as Orphan Drug designation from both agencies for ON. Privosegtor is currently being evaluated in Oculis' PIONEER (Privosegtor Investigation in Optic Neuropathies Efficacy Evaluation Research) program, which includes two registrational trials in ON and one registrational trial in non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy.

Privosegtor is an investigational drug and has not received regulatory approval for commercial use in any country.

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on breakthrough innovations to address significant unmet medical needs in neuro-ophthalmology and ophthalmology. Oculis' highly differentiated late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on two core product candidates. Privosegtor is a breakthrough neuroprotective candidate in the PIONEER program, which consists of studies intended to support registration plans for treatment of optic neuropathies, including optic neuritis and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy. Privosegtor also has potential to be developed for additional indications in other neuro-ophthalmic and neuro-axonal diseases. Licaminlimab is a novel, topical anti-TNFα in a registrational trial and is being developed with a genotype-based approach for treating patients with dry eye disease. Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S., Iceland and Switzerland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information. For example, statements regarding the potential benefits of the Company's product candidates, including the potential for Privosegtor to become the first neuroprotective therapy for optic neuritis and other neuro-ophthalmic and neuro-axonal diseases and the potential for Licaminlimab to transform the treatment paradigm in dry eye disease with a precision medicine approach; the initiation, enrollment, timing, progress and results of current and future clinical trials; Oculis' research and development programs, regulatory and business strategy; Oculis' future development plans; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; and statements about market opportunity, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Oculis and its management, are inherently uncertain and subject to risks, variability and contingencies, many of which are beyond Oculis' control. Results from prior clinical trials may not be replicated in later clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of a fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and/or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Oculis' annual report on Form 20-F and any other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Oculis undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.