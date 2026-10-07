The Colonial Cup Delivers A Moving Underdog Sports Story About Loss, Resilience, And The Healing Power Of Community

Discover how a ragtag summer lacrosse team finds healing, hope, and ultimate victory.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Set between Long Island and the sun washed backroads of Maryland, The Colonial Cup, published by Spines, delivers a fast moving, emotionally charged coming of age adventure that blends high stakes lacrosse action with the raw, human stories unfolding behind every play. Mihailoff blends athletic ambition with emotional depth, charting an underdog team's improbable rise and the bonds that form when people rebuild their lives side by side.At the center of the story is Peter, a fourteen year old navigating the crushing grief of losing his best friend, Bobby, to suicide. Wrestling with survivor's guilt and the weight of unanswered questions, Peter's summer takes an unexpected turn when he lands in Stuarts Draft, Maryland.Peter joins the Village Tile Aces, a historically hapless and hilariously disorganized squad. Their fortunes shift when Kevin, a reclusive former Syracuse lacrosse standout and Wall Street trader, reluctantly steps in as coach teaching the boys not just how to play, but why the game matters.With added guidance from Haudenosaunee guest coaches Lars and Oren, the team learns about lacrosse as the“medicine game”-a sacred tradition rooted in healing, community, and honoring the Creator. Inspired by these teachings, they confront their fears, sharpen their discipline, and take on formidable opponents on the road to the Colonial Cup championship.Highlights.Indigenous heritage - A powerful spotlight on Haudenosaunee teachings and the Creator's game..Emotional stakes - A bold, compassionate exploration of grief, suicide, and PTSD..Underdog momentum - A laugh out loud, cheer worthy celebration of perseverance, teamwork, and hope.Author Insight“Lacrosse has always been more than a sport; it is a profound journey of healing,” says Nicholas Mihailoff.“I wanted to honor the original keepers of the Creator's game while showing how a broken community can rebuild itself through shared struggle, respect, and discovering the power of the 3 Fires.”The Colonial Cup is available now in print, audio, and eBook formats.About the AuthorNicholas Mihailoff brings his passion for youth athletics, community, and tradition to every page. Dedicated to players, coaches, and those who cherish the Creator's game, he captures the enduring relationships forged on dusty neighborhood fields and the quiet strength found in coming together.Just in time for school, Nicholas Mihailoff's The Colonial Cup charges onto the fall reading scene with a high octane underdog sports story that blends heart, heritage, and unforgettable characters. Set between Long Island and rural Maryland, the novel follows fourteen year old Peter as he battles survivor's guilt after losing his best friend to suicide. His escape comes in the form of the Village Tile Aces-an offbeat, winless lacrosse team that's about to experience the comeback of a lifetime.With the arrival of Kevin, a reclusive former Syracuse star with his own pain-filled past, and Haudenosaunee coaches Lars and Oren, the boys learn the sacred roots of the“medicine game” and transform into a disciplined, electrifying squad ready to take on powerhouse rivals and chase the Colonial Cup summer championshipA story of healing, heritage, and the unstoppable underdog spirit, The Colonial Cup is a must read for sports fans and lovers of heartfelt fiction alike.The Colonial Cup is available now in print, audio, and eBook formats.Book Details.Title: The Colonial Cup.Author: Nicholas Mihailoff.Publisher: Spines.ISBN: 979-8-90550-022-0.Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

Elizabete Cipul

Spines

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The Colonial Cup delivers a moving underdog sports story about loss, resilience, and the healing power of community News Provided By Spines October 07, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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